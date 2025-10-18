Dhan Teras: Today, chant the Kuber Mantra for wealth growth

Dhan Teras (Image: AI)
Bhagwan Kuber Mantra: In Hinduism, Lord Kuber is considered the deity of wealth, prosperity, and abundance. He is the treasurer of heaven and, along with Goddess Lakshmi, the protector of wealth. It is believed that worshipping Lord Kuber on Diwali increases wealth and prosperity in the home, removes financial difficulties, and brings happiness into life. For this reason, worshipping Lord Kuber along with Goddess Lakshmi during Diwali puja is considered especially significant.
Worshipping Kuber Ji brings positive energy into life. With his blessings, businesses grow, and opportunities for sudden financial gains arise. It is said that chanting Kuber mantras with devotion on Diwali day ensures the permanent presence of wealth and good fortune in the home.
Mantra:
Om Yakshaya Kuberaya Vaishravanaya Dhanadhanyadhipataye Dhanadhanyasamriddhim Me Dehi Dapaya Swaha॥
Chanting this mantra leads to acquiring wealth and strengthens financial status. This mantra not only helps in attracting wealth but also paves the way for success in jobs or business. Regular chanting of this mantra increases prosperity in the home and eradicates poverty.
Mantra:
Om Shreem Hreem Kleem Shreem Kleem Vittehshwaraya Namah॥
Chanting the Kuber Beej Mantra on Dhanteras and Diwali is considered extremely auspicious. This mantra is the best means to receive the grace of both Lord Kuber and Goddess Lakshmi. This mantra brings permanent wealth, good fortune, and financial stability into life. It purifies the mind and leads a person towards positive thinking.
Mantra:
Om Hreem Shreem Kreem Shreem Kuberaya Asht-Lakshmi Mama Grihe Dhana Puraya Puraya Namah॥
Chanting the Ashtalakshmi Kuber Mantra invokes the grace of Ashtalakshmi (Lakshmi in her eight forms) along with Lord Kuber. This mantra not only increases wealth but also ensures the permanent presence of happiness, peace, and prosperity in the home. It is said that chanting this mantra removes negative energy from the house and enhances positivity.
