Religion and Spirituality

Dhan Teras: Today, chant the Kuber Mantra for wealth growth

On Diwali, worshipping Lord Kuber and chanting these mantras brings wealth, prosperity, and positive energy into the home. Learn the importance of the Kuber Dhan Prapti Mantra, Beej Mantra, and Ashtalakshmi Kuber Mantra.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Bhoomi Goyal

Oct 18, 2025

Dhan Teras (Image: AI)

Bhagwan Kuber Mantra: In Hinduism, Lord Kuber is considered the deity of wealth, prosperity, and abundance. He is the treasurer of heaven and, along with Goddess Lakshmi, the protector of wealth. It is believed that worshipping Lord Kuber on Diwali increases wealth and prosperity in the home, removes financial difficulties, and brings happiness into life. For this reason, worshipping Lord Kuber along with Goddess Lakshmi during Diwali puja is considered especially significant.

Significance of Worshipping Lord Kuber

Worshipping Kuber Ji brings positive energy into life. With his blessings, businesses grow, and opportunities for sudden financial gains arise. It is said that chanting Kuber mantras with devotion on Diwali day ensures the permanent presence of wealth and good fortune in the home.

Kuber Dhan Prapti Mantra (Kuber Wealth Acquisition Mantra)

Mantra:
Om Yakshaya Kuberaya Vaishravanaya Dhanadhanyadhipataye Dhanadhanyasamriddhim Me Dehi Dapaya Swaha॥

Significance of the Mantra:

Chanting this mantra leads to acquiring wealth and strengthens financial status. This mantra not only helps in attracting wealth but also paves the way for success in jobs or business. Regular chanting of this mantra increases prosperity in the home and eradicates poverty.

Kuber Beej Mantra (Kuber Seed Mantra)

Mantra:
Om Shreem Hreem Kleem Shreem Kleem Vittehshwaraya Namah॥

Significance of the Mantra:

Chanting the Kuber Beej Mantra on Dhanteras and Diwali is considered extremely auspicious. This mantra is the best means to receive the grace of both Lord Kuber and Goddess Lakshmi. This mantra brings permanent wealth, good fortune, and financial stability into life. It purifies the mind and leads a person towards positive thinking.

Ashtalakshmi Kuber Mantra

Mantra:
Om Hreem Shreem Kreem Shreem Kuberaya Asht-Lakshmi Mama Grihe Dhana Puraya Puraya Namah॥

Significance of the Mantra:

Chanting the Ashtalakshmi Kuber Mantra invokes the grace of Ashtalakshmi (Lakshmi in her eight forms) along with Lord Kuber. This mantra not only increases wealth but also ensures the permanent presence of happiness, peace, and prosperity in the home. It is said that chanting this mantra removes negative energy from the house and enhances positivity.

Published on:

18 Oct 2025 05:26 pm

English News / Astrology and Spirituality / Religion and Spirituality / Dhan Teras: Today, chant the Kuber Mantra for wealth growth

