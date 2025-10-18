Dhan Teras: Today, chant the Kuber Mantra for wealth growth

Bhagwan Kuber Mantra: In Hinduism, Lord Kuber is considered the deity of wealth, prosperity, and abundance. He is the treasurer of heaven and, along with Goddess Lakshmi, the protector of wealth. It is believed that worshipping Lord Kuber on Diwali increases wealth and prosperity in the home, removes financial difficulties, and brings happiness into life. For this reason, worshipping Lord Kuber along with Goddess Lakshmi during Diwali puja is considered especially significant.