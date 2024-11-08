scriptLord Ramchandra’s 405-year reign in Sunel | Lord Ramchandra&#39;s 405-year reign in Sunel | Latest News | Patrika News
Religion and Spirituality

Lord Ramchandra’s 405-year reign in Sunel

In Sunel, on Devuthani Ekadashi, a procession of Lord Ramchandra Maharaj will be taken out on November 12. This procession has been continuing for over 405 years and is a tradition that dates back to the Holkar State era.

JhalawarNov 08, 2024 / 03:01 pm

Patrika Desk

In Sunel, Lord Ramchandra Maharaj’s procession will be taken out on Devuthani Ekadashi.

The procession will begin from the ancient historic temple of Lord Ramchandra Maharaj in the town of Sunel, which is under the Devasthan Vibhag department, after the completion of Chaturmas on Tuesday.
This procession has been continuing for over 405 years, with a special tradition behind it. During the Holkar State era, Sunel was known as “Tappe”. The town was part of Madhya Pradesh but was later merged with Rajasthan.
The priests of the temple, Lakshmi Kant Sharma and Himanshu Sharma said that the 405-year-old temple of Lord Ramchandra Maharaj is the only one in Rajasthan where Lord Ramchandra Maharaj is worshipped as a king. This is why the traditional procession is taken out here.
Here, Lord Ramchandra is worshipped in the form of a king, which is why he is taken out on a procession to interact with the public on the day of Ekadashi. This procession is a rural tradition, where Lord Ramchandra Maharaj is seated on a palanquin and taken out with drumbeats.
In this procession, the idol of Lord Ramchandra Maharaj is decorated with flowers and taken out with drumbeats. The event will begin on Tuesday, after the completion of Chaitra month, and will continue throughout the year until Devshayani Ekadashi. After Devshayani Ekadashi, the event will resume on Devuthani Ekadashi, which marks the end of Chaturmas and will continue until Gyaras, the day of King Ramchandra Maharaj’s procession.
On Tuesday, the procession will begin at 7:30 pm from the Ram temple, passing through the main roads of the town, accompanied by devotional songs and music. It is believed that King Ramchandra came out to meet his people during this procession.

News / Astrology and Spirituality / Religion and Spirituality / Lord Ramchandra’s 405-year reign in Sunel

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Amit Shah: Article 370 won’t return, even after four generations of Sharad Pawar

Political

Amit Shah: Article 370 won’t return, even after four generations of Sharad Pawar

in 5 hours

The child’s health deteriorated: dead lizard found in Samosa

Health

The child’s health deteriorated: dead lizard found in Samosa

in 5 hours

Himachal CID probe into how samosas meant for Chief Minister Sukhu were served to his staff

National News

Himachal CID probe into how samosas meant for Chief Minister Sukhu were served to his staff

in 3 hours

Jaishankar begins Singapore state visit, meets with Dy PM Gan Yong

world

Jaishankar begins Singapore state visit, meets with Dy PM Gan Yong

15 minutes ago

Latest Religion and Spirituality

Resin Art Adorns Thalis for Lakshmi Puja

Festivals

Resin Art Adorns Thalis for Lakshmi Puja

2 weeks ago

Ma Brahmacharini Puja: To achieve your goals, chant this mantra on the second night of Navratri, Mother Brahmacharini will fulfill your wishes

Religion and Spirituality

Ma Brahmacharini Puja: To achieve your goals, chant this mantra on the second night of Navratri, Mother Brahmacharini will fulfill your wishes

1 month ago

In this city of Rajasthan, they perform Shradh and Tarpan for the peace of animals, birds, and other creatures

News Bulletin

In this city of Rajasthan, they perform Shradh and Tarpan for the peace of animals, birds, and other creatures

1 month ago

Navratri 2024 October: The upcoming Sharad Navratri, its date, auspicious time, and best time for Kalash establishment

Dharma Karma

Navratri 2024 October: The upcoming Sharad Navratri, its date, auspicious time, and best time for Kalash establishment

1 month ago

Trending Astrology and Spirituality News

Akshay Navami 2024: कब है अक्षय नवमी और जानिए क्या है Amla Navami का महत्व

धर्म/ज्योतिष

Akshay Navami 2024: कब है अक्षय नवमी और जानिए क्या है Amla Navami का महत्व

in 5 hours

God Favourite Flower: अगर आप भी अपने प्रिय देवता को प्रसन्न करना चाहते हैं तो जानिए चढ़ाएं कौन सा फूल

धर्म-कर्म

God Favourite Flower: अगर आप भी अपने प्रिय देवता को प्रसन्न करना चाहते हैं तो जानिए चढ़ाएं कौन सा फूल

in 4 hours

Tulsi Vivah 2024: 12 या 13 नवंबर कब है तुलसी विवाह? यहां जानें तिथि व शुभ मुहूर्त

जगदलपुर

Tulsi Vivah 2024: 12 या 13 नवंबर कब है तुलसी विवाह? यहां जानें तिथि व शुभ मुहूर्त

in 4 hours

Dev Uthani Ekadashi: इन 6 शुभ योगों में देव उठनी एकादशी व्रत, शुभ समय में पूजा-अर्चना से होती है मनोकामना पूरी

धर्म-कर्म

Dev Uthani Ekadashi: इन 6 शुभ योगों में देव उठनी एकादशी व्रत, शुभ समय में पूजा-अर्चना से होती है मनोकामना पूरी

in 1 hour

Chhath Puja 2024: एफएम तड़का के RJ नरेंद्र पहुंचे महादेव घाट, छठ पूजा को लेकर की बातचीत

रायपुर

Chhath Puja 2024: एफएम तड़का के RJ नरेंद्र पहुंचे महादेव घाट, छठ पूजा को लेकर की बातचीत

1 hour ago

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.