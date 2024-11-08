Lord Ramchandra’s 405-year reign in Sunel

This procession has been continuing for over 405 years, with a special tradition behind it. During the Holkar State era, Sunel was known as “Tappe”. The town was part of Madhya Pradesh but was later merged with Rajasthan.

The priests of the temple, Lakshmi Kant Sharma and Himanshu Sharma said that the 405-year-old temple of Lord Ramchandra Maharaj is the only one in Rajasthan where Lord Ramchandra Maharaj is worshipped as a king. This is why the traditional procession is taken out here.

Here, Lord Ramchandra is worshipped in the form of a king, which is why he is taken out on a procession to interact with the public on the day of Ekadashi. This procession is a rural tradition, where Lord Ramchandra Maharaj is seated on a palanquin and taken out with drumbeats.

In this procession, the idol of Lord Ramchandra Maharaj is decorated with flowers and taken out with drumbeats. The event will begin on Tuesday, after the completion of Chaitra month, and will continue throughout the year until Devshayani Ekadashi. After Devshayani Ekadashi, the event will resume on Devuthani Ekadashi, which marks the end of Chaturmas and will continue until Gyaras, the day of King Ramchandra Maharaj’s procession.

On Tuesday, the procession will begin at 7:30 pm from the Ram temple, passing through the main roads of the town, accompanied by devotional songs and music. It is believed that King Ramchandra came out to meet his people during this procession.