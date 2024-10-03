Ma Brahmacharini Puja: To achieve your goals, chant this mantra on the second night of Navratri, Mother Brahmacharini will fulfill your wishes

In this regard, the second night of Navratri is the most special for them. By chanting a special mantra of Mother Brahmacharini on this night, students can achieve success in their studies and fulfill their goals. Let’s know how students can worship Mother Brahmacharini…

Importance of Ma Brahmacharini The second day of Navratri is dedicated to the worship of Mother Brahmacharini, the goddess of knowledge, penance, and detachment. Since students’ lives are similar to that of sages, worshipping Mother Brahmacharini is extremely beneficial for them. Moreover, students who have a weak moon in their birth chart and are struggling to focus on their studies can get quick and positive results by worshipping Mother Brahmacharini.

Ma Brahmacharini Puja Vidhi 2024 (How to worship Ma Brahmacharini) On the second day of Navratri, worship Mother Brahmacharini, which is considered the best way to achieve success in studies. In the evening, take a bath, wear white or yellow clothes, and prepare for the puja. Place a small yellow cloth on a platform, and on it, place a small idol of Mother Durga. Light a lamp with ghee, and place a copper vessel with a coconut on the side. If you have Ganga Jal, sprinkle it around. Sit on a yellow mat, and chant the mantra of Mother Brahmacharini. Offer white sweets, mishri, or panchamrit to Mother Brahmacharini, and also offer flowers, incense sticks, and a lamp. Now, focus on the light of Mother Brahmacharini in your heart, and make a wish to fulfill your goals. Chant the short mantra “Om Aim Namah” at least 1100 times using a white sphatik rosary or a tulsi rosary. After completing the chanting, chant the following mantra 108 times. Ma Brahmacharini Mantra Dadhana Karapadmabhyaamkshamala Kamandalu |

Devi Prasidatu Mayi Brahmacharinyanuttama || Dadhana Karapadmabhyaamkshamala Kamandalu |Devi Prasidatu Mayi Brahmacharinyanuttama ||

Note: It is believed that if you worship Mother Brahmacharini with a true heart, all your wishes will be fulfilled.