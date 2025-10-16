Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Religion and Spirituality

Narak Chaturdashi 2025: Know the date, puja vidhi, and auspicious time for Abhyanga Snan

Narak Chaturdashi 2025 will be celebrated on October 19, one day before Diwali. Know the auspicious timings, Abhyanga Snan time, puja method, and religious significance of this day. Bathing and offering lamps on Roop Chaudas erase sins and increase good fortune.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 16, 2025

Narak Chaturdashi (Image: AI)

Narak Chaturdashi 2025 Date Snan Muhurat: Narak Chaturdashi, celebrated a day before Diwali, is considered a very sacred and auspicious date in Hinduism. It is also known as Roop Chaturdashi or Choti Diwali. It is believed that on this day, Lord Krishna slayed the demon Narakasura and freed 16,000 women held captive by him. For this reason, this day is considered a symbol of the victory of light over darkness and good over evil.

Date and Muhurat

According to the Panchang, the Chaturdashi Tithi of the Krishna Paksha of the month of Kartik will begin on October 19, 2025, at 1:51 PM and will continue until October 20, 2025, at 3:44 PM. Based on this, the festival of Narak Chaturdashi will be celebrated on October 19 (Sunday), while the auspicious time for Abhyang Snan will be on the morning of October 20 (Monday).

Abhyang Snan Muhurat: 5:13 AM to 6:25 AM (1 hour 12 minutes)

Brahma Muhurat: 4:44 AM to 5:34 AM

Abhijit Muhurat: 11:43 AM to 12:28 PM

The moonrise on this day will be at 5:13 AM. There is a tradition of applying 'ubtan' (a paste) during the bath, which is believed to enhance beauty and complexion.

Special Yogas on Narak Chaturdashi

In 2025, Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga will be observed throughout the day on Narak Chaturdashi. This is considered an extremely auspicious yoga, under which any undertaken task is successful. Additionally, Amrit Siddhi Yoga will be present from 5:49 PM until 6:25 AM the next day. Indra Yoga will also prevail from the early morning until 2:05 AM late at night. Uttaraphalguni Nakshatra will be present until 5:49 PM, after which Hast Nakshatra will commence.

Religious Significance of Narak Chaturdashi

Religious belief states that bathing on Narak Chaturdashi washes away all sins and purifies the body and mind. It is considered very auspicious to light lamps for Yamraj on this day. There is a tradition of lighting 14 lamps in the evening. Among these, one lamp filled with mustard oil is lit in the name of Yamraj, while the remaining 13 lamps are filled with ghee. This dispels the fear of untimely death. Worshipping Lord Krishna on Narak Chaturdashi brings happiness, prosperity, and mental peace to life. This day is not only a symbol of physical purification but also offers an opportunity for spiritual awakening.

Published on:

16 Oct 2025 04:44 pm

