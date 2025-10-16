Narak Chaturdashi 2025: Know the date, puja vidhi, and auspicious time for Abhyanga Snan

Religious belief states that bathing on Narak Chaturdashi washes away all sins and purifies the body and mind. It is considered very auspicious to light lamps for Yamraj on this day. There is a tradition of lighting 14 lamps in the evening. Among these, one lamp filled with mustard oil is lit in the name of Yamraj, while the remaining 13 lamps are filled with ghee. This dispels the fear of untimely death. Worshipping Lord Krishna on Narak Chaturdashi brings happiness, prosperity, and mental peace to life. This day is not only a symbol of physical purification but also offers an opportunity for spiritual awakening.