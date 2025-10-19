Choti Diwali 2025: Today is Roop Chaudas! Know the auspicious timing, puja method and significance

Choti Diwali (Image: AI)
Choti Diwali 2025: Choti Diwali is being celebrated with great enthusiasm across the country today. It is also known as Narak Chaturdashi, Roop Chaudas, and Kali Chaudas. Religiously, this day is considered extremely sacred and auspicious. It is believed that worshipping Lord Yamraj on this day eliminates the fear of untimely death and brings peace and happiness to one's life. Therefore, there is a tradition of lighting a 'Yam Deep' (lamp for Yamraj) in the evening, which is considered very auspicious.
This year, the Chaturdashi tithi for Choti Diwali will begin on October 19, 2025, at 1:51 PM and conclude on October 20, at 3:44 PM. The special auspicious time for Kali Chaudas will be from 11:41 PM on October 19 to 12:31 AM on October 20. Worshipping Goddess Kali during this auspicious period is considered particularly significant.
Lighting a Yam Deep on the day of Choti Diwali is considered extremely auspicious. This year, the auspicious time for lighting the Yam Deep will be from 5:50 PM to 7:02 PM. Offering prayers to Yamraj by lighting a lamp at this time is believed to destroy sins and dispel the fear of death.
Narak Chaturdashi is known by different names in various regions. In some places, it is called Yam Chaturdashi, while in others, it is known as Roop Chaudas or Narak Puja. This day is most famously celebrated as Choti Diwali. People wake up early in the morning, take a bath, light lamps, and worship Yamraj for the safety and happiness of their families. There is also a tradition of observing a fast and praying for the well-being and peace of the family on this day.
According to the Puranas, in the Dvapara Yuga, there was a tyrannical demon named Narakasura, who had a boon that no one except Mother Earth could kill him. In his arrogance due to this boon, he began to torment gods and sages. When his atrocities escalated, the gods sought help from Lord Krishna. Krishna, along with his wife Satyabhama (an avatar of Bhudevi), participated in the battle.
When Narakasura injured Lord Krishna in the battle, Satyabhama, in anger, took up her bow and killed Narakasura with an arrow. The day this battle took place was the Chaturdashi tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Kartik. After the demise of Narakasura, gods and humans celebrated with joy by lighting lamps. Since then, this day is celebrated as "Narak Chaturdashi" or "Choti Diwali." The grand festival of Diwali is celebrated the following day, symbolizing this victory and the festival of light.
