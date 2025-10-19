Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Choti Diwali 2025: Today is Roop Chaudas! Know the auspicious timing, puja method and significance

Today, Choti Diwali, also known as Narak Chaturdashi or Roop Chaudas, is being celebrated across the country. Know the Choti Diwali puja timings, the time for lighting the Yam Deepak, and the mythological story associated with Lord Shri Krishna.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 19, 2025

Choti Diwali (Image: AI)

Choti Diwali 2025: Choti Diwali is being celebrated with great enthusiasm across the country today. It is also known as Narak Chaturdashi, Roop Chaudas, and Kali Chaudas. Religiously, this day is considered extremely sacred and auspicious. It is believed that worshipping Lord Yamraj on this day eliminates the fear of untimely death and brings peace and happiness to one's life. Therefore, there is a tradition of lighting a 'Yam Deep' (lamp for Yamraj) in the evening, which is considered very auspicious.

Date and Auspicious Time for Choti Diwali 2025

This year, the Chaturdashi tithi for Choti Diwali will begin on October 19, 2025, at 1:51 PM and conclude on October 20, at 3:44 PM. The special auspicious time for Kali Chaudas will be from 11:41 PM on October 19 to 12:31 AM on October 20. Worshipping Goddess Kali during this auspicious period is considered particularly significant.

Time for Lighting the Yam Deep

Lighting a Yam Deep on the day of Choti Diwali is considered extremely auspicious. This year, the auspicious time for lighting the Yam Deep will be from 5:50 PM to 7:02 PM. Offering prayers to Yamraj by lighting a lamp at this time is believed to destroy sins and dispel the fear of death.

Significance of Narak Chaturdashi

Narak Chaturdashi is known by different names in various regions. In some places, it is called Yam Chaturdashi, while in others, it is known as Roop Chaudas or Narak Puja. This day is most famously celebrated as Choti Diwali. People wake up early in the morning, take a bath, light lamps, and worship Yamraj for the safety and happiness of their families. There is also a tradition of observing a fast and praying for the well-being and peace of the family on this day.

Mythological Tale: Lord Krishna's Defeat of Narakasura

According to the Puranas, in the Dvapara Yuga, there was a tyrannical demon named Narakasura, who had a boon that no one except Mother Earth could kill him. In his arrogance due to this boon, he began to torment gods and sages. When his atrocities escalated, the gods sought help from Lord Krishna. Krishna, along with his wife Satyabhama (an avatar of Bhudevi), participated in the battle.

When Narakasura Injured Lord Krishna

When Narakasura injured Lord Krishna in the battle, Satyabhama, in anger, took up her bow and killed Narakasura with an arrow. The day this battle took place was the Chaturdashi tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Kartik. After the demise of Narakasura, gods and humans celebrated with joy by lighting lamps. Since then, this day is celebrated as "Narak Chaturdashi" or "Choti Diwali." The grand festival of Diwali is celebrated the following day, symbolizing this victory and the festival of light.

Religion and Spirituality / Choti Diwali 2025: Today is Roop Chaudas! Know the auspicious timing, puja method and significance

