Choti Diwali 2025: Today is Roop Chaudas! Know the auspicious timing, puja method and significance

Narak Chaturdashi is known by different names in various regions. In some places, it is called Yam Chaturdashi, while in others, it is known as Roop Chaudas or Narak Puja. This day is most famously celebrated as Choti Diwali. People wake up early in the morning, take a bath, light lamps, and worship Yamraj for the safety and happiness of their families. There is also a tradition of observing a fast and praying for the well-being and peace of the family on this day.