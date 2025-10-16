Wedding Season 2025: Auspicious Dates for Marriages After Diwali in November and December

Wedding Season (Image: AI)
Vivah Muhurat 2025: Following Dhanteras, Diwali, and Govardhan Puja, the wedding season will commence in November with Dev Uthani Ekadashi. This year, there will be 14 auspicious days for weddings in November and 6 in December. Dev Uthani Ekadashi will be celebrated on November 2nd. This day marks the beginning of auspicious ceremonies with the wedding of Tulsi Shaligram. According to mythological beliefs, Lord Vishnu will awaken from his yogic slumber after four months. During this period, auspicious activities that were prohibited will resume.
With weddings in November, people are busy booking hotels, guesthouses, marriage gardens, band parties, lights, and horses. In the markets, there has been a surge in purchases of gold and silver jewellery, sarees, lehengas, chunris, electronics, vehicles, and other items. The shopping spree is expected to intensify after Diwali. Traders are also quite enthusiastic about this prospect.
In November, there will be a total of 14 auspicious days for weddings, starting from November 2nd and extending to November 30th. It is noteworthy that November 2nd, Dev Uthani Ekadashi (Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2025 date), will be an Abhujh Muhurat (an auspicious time without needing astrological consultation). Here are the auspicious dates for weddings.
Here is the complete list of auspicious dates for weddings:
|S. No.
|Shubh Tithi for Marriage
|Special Significance
|1.
|November 2
|Dev Uthani Ekadashi (Abhujh Muhurat) – Weddings on this day are considered highly auspicious without needing consultation from an astrologer.
|2.
|November 3
|Auspicious Muhurat
|3.
|November 6
|Auspicious Muhurat
|4.
|November 8
|Auspicious Muhurat
|5.
|November 12
|Auspicious Muhurat
|6.
|November 13
|Auspicious Muhurat
|7.
|November 16
|Auspicious Muhurat
|8.
|November 17
|Auspicious Muhurat
|9.
|November 18
|Auspicious Muhurat
|10.
|November 21
|Auspicious Muhurat
|11.
|November 22
|Auspicious Muhurat
|12.
|November 23
|Auspicious Muhurat
|13.
|November 25
|Auspicious Muhurat
|14.
|November 30
|Auspicious Muhurat
December 2025
In December, there will be a total of 6 auspicious days for weddings. These are December 4, 5, 6, 7, 11, and 12.
In Hinduism, determining an auspicious time for a wedding is considered very important. It is believed that if a wedding takes place at an inauspicious time, it can lead to difficulties in the lives of the couple. However, if the wedding is solemnised at the right and auspicious time, it enhances happiness, peace, and good fortune in their lives. For this reason, weddings are not conducted during Devashayan (the period when the deities are believed to be in slumber), as this time is considered inauspicious for marriages.
