Wedding Season 2025: Auspicious Dates for Marriages After Diwali in November and December

Wedding season to begin after Diwali with Dev Uthani Ekadashi — 14 auspicious dates in November and 6 in December, check the full list here.

Oct 16, 2025

Vivah Muhurat 2025: Following Dhanteras, Diwali, and Govardhan Puja, the wedding season will commence in November with Dev Uthani Ekadashi. This year, there will be 14 auspicious days for weddings in November and 6 in December. Dev Uthani Ekadashi will be celebrated on November 2nd. This day marks the beginning of auspicious ceremonies with the wedding of Tulsi Shaligram. According to mythological beliefs, Lord Vishnu will awaken from his yogic slumber after four months. During this period, auspicious activities that were prohibited will resume.

A Period of Bookings and Shopping

With weddings in November, people are busy booking hotels, guesthouses, marriage gardens, band parties, lights, and horses. In the markets, there has been a surge in purchases of gold and silver jewellery, sarees, lehengas, chunris, electronics, vehicles, and other items. The shopping spree is expected to intensify after Diwali. Traders are also quite enthusiastic about this prospect.

14 Auspicious Wedding Dates in November 2025

In November, there will be a total of 14 auspicious days for weddings, starting from November 2nd and extending to November 30th. It is noteworthy that November 2nd, Dev Uthani Ekadashi (Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2025 date), will be an Abhujh Muhurat (an auspicious time without needing astrological consultation). Here are the auspicious dates for weddings.

Here is the complete list of auspicious dates for weddings:


















































































S. No.Shubh Tithi for MarriageSpecial Significance
1.November 2Dev Uthani Ekadashi (Abhujh Muhurat) – Weddings on this day are considered highly auspicious without needing consultation from an astrologer.
2.November 3Auspicious Muhurat
3.November 6Auspicious Muhurat
4.November 8Auspicious Muhurat
5.November 12Auspicious Muhurat
6.November 13Auspicious Muhurat
7.November 16Auspicious Muhurat
8.November 17Auspicious Muhurat
9.November 18Auspicious Muhurat
10.November 21Auspicious Muhurat
11.November 22Auspicious Muhurat
12.November 23Auspicious Muhurat
13.November 25Auspicious Muhurat
14.November 30Auspicious Muhurat

December 2025

In December, there will be a total of 6 auspicious days for weddings. These are December 4, 5, 6, 7, 11, and 12.

Why is it Important to Check Auspicious Times for Weddings?

In Hinduism, determining an auspicious time for a wedding is considered very important. It is believed that if a wedding takes place at an inauspicious time, it can lead to difficulties in the lives of the couple. However, if the wedding is solemnised at the right and auspicious time, it enhances happiness, peace, and good fortune in their lives. For this reason, weddings are not conducted during Devashayan (the period when the deities are believed to be in slumber), as this time is considered inauspicious for marriages.

