Wedding Season 2025: Auspicious Dates for Marriages After Diwali in November and December

In Hinduism, determining an auspicious time for a wedding is considered very important. It is believed that if a wedding takes place at an inauspicious time, it can lead to difficulties in the lives of the couple. However, if the wedding is solemnised at the right and auspicious time, it enhances happiness, peace, and good fortune in their lives. For this reason, weddings are not conducted during Devashayan (the period when the deities are believed to be in slumber), as this time is considered inauspicious for marriages.