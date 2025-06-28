Alwar: Jagannath Rath Yatra to Proceed on July 4th

A grand fair will be organised in Rupbas on July 5th, the day after the Rath Yatra, where a large crowd of devotees is expected. On July 6th, the procession of Janaki Maiya will reach Rupbas. A ‘Varamala Mahotsav’ will be held that night, which will be a special attraction for devotees.

On July 7th, devotees will be able to see Lord Jagannath as the groom and Janaki Maiya as the bride. A fair and religious events will also be held in Rupbas on this day. The organising committee is making arrangements for security and other facilities to ensure devotees face no inconvenience.