Alwar: Jagannath Rath Yatra to Proceed on July 4th

The traditional Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath will be taken out on July 4th this year in the district. Read the full story.

Jun 28, 2025 / 06:00 pm

Patrika Desk

The traditional Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath in Alwar district will be taken out on July 4th this year. Preparations are underway in full swing. Repair work on the chariot’s wheels has begun at the Jagannath Temple in the city. Devotees are quite enthusiastic about the Rath Yatra.
A grand fair will be organised in Rupbas on July 5th, the day after the Rath Yatra, where a large crowd of devotees is expected. On July 6th, the procession of Janaki Maiya will reach Rupbas. A ‘Varamala Mahotsav’ will be held that night, which will be a special attraction for devotees.
On July 7th, devotees will be able to see Lord Jagannath as the groom and Janaki Maiya as the bride. A fair and religious events will also be held in Rupbas on this day. The organising committee is making arrangements for security and other facilities to ensure devotees face no inconvenience.

