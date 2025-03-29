Bihar Board 10th Result 2025 Released: 82.5% Students Pass

82.5% Students Passed The Education Minister released the Bihar Board 10th class results. He announced in a press conference that a total of 15,58,777 students appeared for the examination, of whom 12,79,294 students passed. This year’s pass percentage is 82.5.

Three Students Jointly Top Three students jointly secured the first position in the Bihar Board 10th examination. Sakshi Kumari, Anshu Kumari, and Ranjan Verma jointly achieved first place. All three scored 489 marks, which is 97.80 percent.

Check Results Using These Details To view the results, students should visit the official website. Login details, roll number, and date of birth will be required to access the results. Therefore, keep this information ready beforehand. After the Education Minister’s release of the results, you can view them using the details provided.

Awards for Toppers (Bihar Board Toppers) Similar to last year, awards will be given to the top-performing students in the BSEB. In 2024, the student securing first rank received ₹1 lakh and a laptop, while those securing second and third places received laptops along with ₹75,000 and ₹50,000, respectively. Similar to last year, awards will be given to the top-performing students in the BSEB. In 2024, the student securing first rank received ₹1 lakh and a laptop, while those securing second and third places received laptops along with ₹75,000 and ₹50,000, respectively.

How to Check Results (Bihar Board 10th Result 2025 How To Download) –First, visit the official website.

–Click on the result link on the homepage.

–Enter your login credentials and click.

–Your result will appear on the screen.

–Download it for future reference and take a printout.