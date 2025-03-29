scriptBihar Board 10th Result 2025 Released: 82.5% Students Pass | Latest News | Patrika News
Bihar Board 10th Result 2025 Released: 82.5% Students Pass

Bihar Board 10th Result 2025 Out: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the results for the Class 10th Bihar Board examinations.

PatnaMar 29, 2025

Patrika Desk

Bihar Board 10th Result 2025 Out: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the results for the Bihar Board 10th class. This year, three students jointly secured the first position. Students who appeared for the examination can check their results using the official websites matricresult2025.com and matricbiharboard.com.

82.5% Students Passed

The Education Minister released the Bihar Board 10th class results. He announced in a press conference that a total of 15,58,777 students appeared for the examination, of whom 12,79,294 students passed. This year’s pass percentage is 82.5.

Three Students Jointly Top

Three students jointly secured the first position in the Bihar Board 10th examination. Sakshi Kumari, Anshu Kumari, and Ranjan Verma jointly achieved first place. All three scored 489 marks, which is 97.80 percent.

Check Results Using These Details

To view the results, students should visit the official website. Login details, roll number, and date of birth will be required to access the results. Therefore, keep this information ready beforehand. After the Education Minister’s release of the results, you can view them using the details provided.

Awards for Toppers (Bihar Board Toppers)

Similar to last year, awards will be given to the top-performing students in the BSEB. In 2024, the student securing first rank received ₹1 lakh and a laptop, while those securing second and third places received laptops along with ₹75,000 and ₹50,000, respectively.

How to Check Results (Bihar Board 10th Result 2025 How To Download)

–First, visit the official website.
–Click on the result link on the homepage.
–Enter your login credentials and click.
–Your result will appear on the screen.
–Download it for future reference and take a printout.

When Were the Results Released in 2024? (BSEB Result 2024 Kab Aaya Tha)

Last year, the Bihar Board 10th class results were released on 31 March 2024. The examination was held between 15 and 23 February. Last year’s overall pass percentage was 82.91 percent. A total of 4,52,302 students secured first division, while 5,24,965 and 3,80,732 students secured second and third division respectively.

