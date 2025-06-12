scriptNEET UG 2025 Result: Expected Release Date and Past Trends | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Results

NEET UG 2025 Result: Expected Release Date and Past Trends

NEET UG Result 2025 Release Date: The NEET UG 2025 results are expected to be released soon.

BharatJun 12, 2025 / 01:41 pm

Patrika Desk

NEET UG Result
NEET UG Result 2025 Release Date: The NEET UG 2025 result is expected to be released soon. The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the result on 14 June. After the release, candidates can check their results on the official website, neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates will need their login details, such as their admit card number and date of birth, to access their results.

NEET UG Result Release Dates Over the Past 3 Years

YearResult Date
20244 June 2024
202313 June 2023
20227 September 2022

When will the Result be Released (NEET UG Result 2025 Date)?

There has been no official announcement regarding the NEET UG result. However, it is likely to be released on 14 June. The NTA usually releases the NEET results within the stipulated timeframe.

Easy Steps to Check Your Result (NEET UG Result 2025 Steps to Download)

  • First, visit the official website.
  • On the homepage, click on the NEET UG 2025 Result link.
  • Enter your details, such as your admit card number and date of birth.
  • After entering the details, click submit.
  • Your result will appear on your screen.
  • Download and print your result.

When was the NEET UG Exam Held?

This year, the NEET UG exam was conducted on 4 May 2025. 22.7 lakh candidates appeared for the exam. The exam was held at 4,750 centres across 557 cities in India and 14 centres abroad.

News / Education News / Results / NEET UG 2025 Result: Expected Release Date and Past Trends

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Israel Prepared for Military Operation in Iran: Will Another War Erupt?

Gulf

Israel Prepared for Military Operation in Iran: Will Another War Erupt?

in 3 hours

Sonam Raghuvanshi: 'I'm tired of the torture… either I'll die or you kill him'

National News

Sonam Raghuvanshi: 'I'm tired of the torture… either I'll die or you kill him'

in 46 minutes

Heavy Rains Predicted: IMD Issues Red Alert for Delhi-NCR and Several States

National News

Heavy Rains Predicted: IMD Issues Red Alert for Delhi-NCR and Several States

in 39 minutes

Indore to Get Speed Boost with Elevated Bridge, Transforming City's Landscape

Indore

Indore to Get Speed Boost with Elevated Bridge, Transforming City's Landscape

in 2 hours

Latest Results

RBSE 10th Result 2025 Released: Check Details Here

Jaipur

RBSE 10th Result 2025 Released: Check Details Here

2 weeks ago

Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2025 Released

Education News

Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2025 Released

3 weeks ago

NEET MDS 2025 Results Announced

Education News

NEET MDS 2025 Results Announced

1 month ago

CBSE 12th Result 2025: Class 12 results declared, 88.39% students pass

Results

CBSE 12th Result 2025: Class 12 results declared, 88.39% students pass

1 month ago

Trending Education News

NEET UG 2025 Result: Expected Release Date and Past Trends

रिजल्‍ट्स

NEET UG 2025 Result: Expected Release Date and Past Trends

in 4 hours

JSSC Secondary Teacher Recruitment 2025

शिक्षा

JSSC Secondary Teacher Recruitment 2025

in 4 hours

IGNOU TEE Exams Begin Today: Check Important Guidelines

शिक्षा

IGNOU TEE Exams Begin Today: Check Important Guidelines

in 2 hours

Affordable Short-Term Courses After 12th: Boost Your Career Prospects

शिक्षा

Affordable Short-Term Courses After 12th: Boost Your Career Prospects

16 hours ago

CLAT PG 2025 Revised Results Released; Counselling Registration Opens

शिक्षा

CLAT PG 2025 Revised Results Released; Counselling Registration Opens

16 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.