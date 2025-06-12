NEET UG 2025 Result: Expected Release Date and Past Trends

NEET UG Result 2025 Release Date: The NEET UG 2025 results are expected to be released soon.

Bharat•Jun 12, 2025 / 01:41 pm• Patrika Desk

NEET UG Result 2025 Release Date: The NEET UG 2025 result is expected to be released soon. The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the result on 14 June. After the release, candidates can check their results on the official website, neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates will need their login details, such as their admit card number and date of birth, to access their results.

NEET UG Result Release Dates Over the Past 3 Years Year Result Date 2024 4 June 2024 2023 13 June 2023 2022 7 September 2022 When will the Result be Released (NEET UG Result 2025 Date)? There has been no official announcement regarding the NEET UG result. However, it is likely to be released on 14 June. The NTA usually releases the NEET results within the stipulated timeframe. Easy Steps to Check Your Result (NEET UG Result 2025 Steps to Download) First, visit the official website.

On the homepage, click on the NEET UG 2025 Result link.

Enter your details, such as your admit card number and date of birth.

After entering the details, click submit.

Your result will appear on your screen.

Download and print your result. When was the NEET UG Exam Held? This year, the NEET UG exam was conducted on 4 May 2025. 22.7 lakh candidates appeared for the exam. The exam was held at 4,750 centres across 557 cities in India and 14 centres abroad.