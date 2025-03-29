scriptBSEB 10th Result 2025: Check Your Result Offline | Latest News | Patrika News
Results

BSEB 10th Result 2025: Check Your Result Offline

BSEB 10th Result 2025: The Bihar Board’s Class 10 results are scheduled to be released today. Here’s how to check your results offline.

PatnaMar 29, 2025 / 12:24 pm

Patrika Desk

BSEB 10th Result 2025 Via SMS
BSEB 10th Result 2025: The Bihar Board 10th class result is scheduled to be released today. All candidates are eagerly awaiting the results. To view the results, visit the official websites matricresult2025.com and matricbiharboard.com. However, websites often crash after the release of results. Many students also come from areas with limited internet access. Such students need not worry. Today we will tell you how to check the result without internet.

Check Result Without Internet (Bihar Board Result Via SMS)

If you do not have internet access and the website is crashed, you can still view the Bihar Board 10th result via SMS. To do this, type BIHAR10 <space> roll number in a message and send it to the board’s number 56263. The board will send the result to your inbox shortly.

How to Check Result Online (Bihar Board 10th Result 2025 How To Download)

After the release of the Bihar Board 10th class result, you can view it on the official website results.biharboardonline.com.

– First, go to the official website.
– Click on the result link on the homepage.
– Then enter your login credentials and click.
– Your result will open on the screen.
– Download it for future reference and take a printout.
The Bihar Board 10th class result will be released at 12 noon today. The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced this. Board Chairman Anand Kishore, in an official announcement, said that the results will be declared at 12 noon on 29 March. For your information, the Bihar Board examination was held between 17 February and 25 February.

News / Education News / Results / BSEB 10th Result 2025: Check Your Result Offline

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Bihar Board 10th Result 2025 Released: 82.5% Students Pass

Results

Bihar Board 10th Result 2025 Released: 82.5% Students Pass

in 5 hours

Rajasthan to Launch Cooperative Cab Service to Curb Ola, Uber, Rapido's Arbitrary Pricing

Special

Rajasthan to Launch Cooperative Cab Service to Curb Ola, Uber, Rapido's Arbitrary Pricing

in 2 hours

Trump Calls Modi ‘Very Clever’ Amidst Tariff War

World

Trump Calls Modi ‘Very Clever’ Amidst Tariff War

in 1 hour

Woman Constable Alleges Rape Accused Lieutenant Colonel Pressuring Her for Settlement

Crime

Woman Constable Alleges Rape Accused Lieutenant Colonel Pressuring Her for Settlement

in 1 hour

Latest Results

BSEB 10th Result 2025: Check Your Result Offline

Results

BSEB 10th Result 2025: Check Your Result Offline

in 5 hours

Bihar Board 10th result 2025 out today at noon

Results

Bihar Board 10th result 2025 out today at noon

in 3 hours

Bihar Board Inter Result 2025: Latest Updates on 12th Result Release

Education News

Bihar Board Inter Result 2025: Latest Updates on 12th Result Release

1 week ago

GATE 2025 Result: IIT Roorkee to Release Results Today

Results

GATE 2025 Result: IIT Roorkee to Release Results Today

1 week ago

Trending Education News News

Bihar Board 10th Result 2025 Released: 82.5% Students Pass

रिजल्‍ट्स

Bihar Board 10th Result 2025 Released: 82.5% Students Pass

in 5 hours

BSEB 10th Result 2025: Check Your Result Offline

रिजल्‍ट्स

BSEB 10th Result 2025: Check Your Result Offline

in 5 hours

Bihar Board 10th result 2025 out today at noon

रिजल्‍ट्स

Bihar Board 10th result 2025 out today at noon

in 3 hours

Delhi to Recruit 9,000 Teachers in 2025

शिक्षा

Delhi to Recruit 9,000 Teachers in 2025

22 hours ago

Chhattisgarh: Great news for NEET, JEE aspirants! Collector launches free coaching

परीक्षा

Chhattisgarh: Great news for NEET, JEE aspirants! Collector launches free coaching

23 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.