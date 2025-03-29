BSEB 10th Result 2025: Check Your Result Offline

Check Result Without Internet (Bihar Board Result Via SMS) If you do not have internet access and the website is crashed, you can still view the Bihar Board 10th result via SMS. To do this, type BIHAR10 <space> roll number in a message and send it to the board’s number 56263. The board will send the result to your inbox shortly.

How to Check Result Online (Bihar Board 10th Result 2025 How To Download) After the release of the Bihar Board 10th class result, you can view it on the official website results.biharboardonline.com. – First, go to the official website.

– Click on the result link on the homepage.

– Then enter your login credentials and click.

– Your result will open on the screen.

– Download it for future reference and take a printout.

The Bihar Board 10th class result will be released at 12 noon today. The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced this. Board Chairman Anand Kishore, in an official announcement, said that the results will be declared at 12 noon on 29 March. For your information, the Bihar Board examination was held between 17 February and 25 February.