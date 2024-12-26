CA Final Result: CA exam results to be announced today, check on icai.org

The ICAI CA Final examination was held in November 2024. The Group I CA Final examination was held on 3, 5, and 7 November. The Group II examination was held on 9, 11, and 13 November. The ICAI released the results of the May examination in July. The CA Final Group I and CA Final Group II examinations were held in May. The CA Final Group I examination was held on 2, 4, and 8 May, while the Group II examination was held on 10, 14, and 16 May.
How to Check Your Result (CA Final Result 2024)
- After the CA final results are released, you can check them using the procedure outlined below:
- First, visit the official website.
- Click on the CA Final Result 2024 link.
- A new page will open; enter your login credentials.
- Your result will appear on your screen.
- Download the result for future reference.