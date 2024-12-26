scriptCA Final Result: CA exam results to be announced today, check on icai.org | Latest News | Patrika News
Results

CA Final Result: CA exam results to be announced today, check on icai.org

CA Final Result Latest Update: The ICAI CA Final examination was held in November 2024. The results will be released today.

New DelhiDec 26, 2024 / 10:02 am

Patrika Desk

CA Final Result Latest Update
CA Final Result Latest Update: The ICAI will release the CA Final examination results on the evening of 26 December 2024. After the results are released, you can download them from the official website: icai.nic.in
The ICAI CA Final examination was held in November 2024. The Group I CA Final examination was held on 3, 5, and 7 November. The Group II examination was held on 9, 11, and 13 November. The ICAI released the results of the May examination in July. The CA Final Group I and CA Final Group II examinations were held in May. The CA Final Group I examination was held on 2, 4, and 8 May, while the Group II examination was held on 10, 14, and 16 May.

How to Check Your Result (CA Final Result 2024)

  • After the CA final results are released, you can check them using the procedure outlined below:
  • First, visit the official website.
  • Click on the CA Final Result 2024 link.
  • A new page will open; enter your login credentials.
  • Your result will appear on your screen.
  • Download the result for future reference.

