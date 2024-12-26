CA Final Result: CA exam results to be announced today, check on icai.org

The ICAI CA Final examination was held in November 2024. The Group I CA Final examination was held on 3, 5, and 7 November. The Group II examination was held on 9, 11, and 13 November. The ICAI released the results of the May examination in July. The CA Final Group I and CA Final Group II examinations were held in May. The CA Final Group I examination was held on 2, 4, and 8 May, while the Group II examination was held on 10, 14, and 16 May.

How to Check Your Result (CA Final Result 2024) After the CA final results are released, you can check them using the procedure outlined below:

First, visit the official website.

Click on the CA Final Result 2024 link.

A new page will open; enter your login credentials.

Your result will appear on your screen.

Download the result for future reference.