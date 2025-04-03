Can you check UP Board result 2025 via SMS? Know the process

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, Prayagraj headquarters, will release the UP Board results through a press conference. Following the announcement, the link will be activated on the official website. You can view your results using the official website. The official website address is upmsp.edu.in result

How to Check Your Results –First, visit the official website. –Find the result link on the homepage. –Click on this link and submit your roll number. –Your result will then appear on the screen.

UP Board Result 2025 Via SMS If the website crashes, you can view your UP Board 10th or 12th-grade results offline via SMS. To view your 10th-grade result: –Go to your mobile’s messaging app and type UP10 Roll Number

(For example, if your roll number is 10123456, you should type the message as: UP10 10123456) –Then send this message to number 56263. –After a short while, you will receive a message containing your result.

–Save this message. To view your 12th-grade result: –Go to your mobile’s messaging app and type UP12 Roll Number (For example, if your roll number is 10123456, you should type the message as: UP12 10123456)

–Then send it to number 56263. –After a short while, you will receive a message containing your result. –Save this message. You do not need internet access to view your results via your mobile’s messaging app. You can also view the results from any basic phone; a smartphone is not necessary.