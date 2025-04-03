scriptCan you check UP Board result 2025 via SMS? Know the process | Can you check UP Board result via SMS? Know the process | Latest News | Patrika News
Can you check UP Board result 2025 via SMS? Know the process

UP Board Result 2025: All 5.4 million students of the UP Board are eagerly awaiting their results. Let’s see how you can check your result once it’s released.

LucknowApr 03, 2025 / 03:47 pm

UP Board Result 2025
UP Board Result 2025: The UP Board 10th and 12th-grade examinations are over. Students are now awaiting their results. Approximately 5.4 million students appeared for the UP Board exams this year. All 5.4 million students are eagerly awaiting their results. The checking of high school and intermediate answer sheets was completed by April 2nd. Therefore, it is expected that the results may be released by the end of April.
The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, Prayagraj headquarters, will release the UP Board results through a press conference. Following the announcement, the link will be activated on the official website. You can view your results using the official website. The official website address is upmsp.edu.in result

How to Check Your Results

First, visit the official website.

Find the result link on the homepage.

Click on this link and submit your roll number.

Your result will then appear on the screen.

UP Board Result 2025 Via SMS

If the website crashes, you can view your UP Board 10th or 12th-grade results offline via SMS.

To view your 10th-grade result:

Go to your mobile’s messaging app and type UP10 Roll Number
(For example, if your roll number is 10123456, you should type the message as: UP10 10123456)

Then send this message to number 56263.

After a short while, you will receive a message containing your result.
Save this message.

To view your 12th-grade result:

Go to your mobile’s messaging app and type UP12 Roll Number

(For example, if your roll number is 10123456, you should type the message as: UP12 10123456)
Then send it to number 56263.

After a short while, you will receive a message containing your result.

Save this message.

You do not need internet access to view your results via your mobile’s messaging app. You can also view the results from any basic phone; a smartphone is not necessary.

