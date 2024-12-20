scriptCAT Results: 14 students achieve 100 percentile, IIM Calcutta announces results | CAT Results: 14 students achieve 100 percentile, IIM Calcutta announces results | Latest News | Patrika News
Results

CAT Results: 14 students achieve 100 percentile, IIM Calcutta announces results

A total of 2.93 lakh students appeared for the exam, which was conducted on 24 November in three shifts.

New DelhiDec 20, 2024 / 10:00 am

Patrika Desk

CAT Result 2024
CAT 2024 Result Out: The Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) Calcutta has released the results for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2024. This year, 14 students achieved a perfect 100 percentile. Candidates can check their results and download their scorecards from the official website. A total of 2.93 lakh students appeared for the exam, which was conducted on 24 November in three shifts.

14 Candidates Achieve 100 Percentile

Fourteen candidates achieved a perfect 100 percentile in the CAT this year. Thirteen of these candidates have an engineering background, while one is from a non-engineering background. Among the 29 candidates who scored 99.99 percentile, 25 have engineering backgrounds and four are from non-engineering backgrounds. Of the 30 candidates who achieved 99.98 percentile, 20 have engineering backgrounds and 10 are from non-engineering backgrounds.

How to Check Your Result (CAT 2024 Result Download)

First, visit the official website: iimcat.ac.in
Locate the CAT 2024 Result link on the homepage.
Clicking this link will open a new page.
Enter the required information and submit.
Your result will be displayed on the screen.
Download it for future reference.

