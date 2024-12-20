CAT Results: 14 students achieve 100 percentile, IIM Calcutta announces results

14 Candidates Achieve 100 Percentile Fourteen candidates achieved a perfect 100 percentile in the CAT this year. Thirteen of these candidates have an engineering background, while one is from a non-engineering background. Among the 29 candidates who scored 99.99 percentile, 25 have engineering backgrounds and four are from non-engineering backgrounds. Of the 30 candidates who achieved 99.98 percentile, 20 have engineering backgrounds and 10 are from non-engineering backgrounds.

How to Check Your Result (CAT 2024 Result Download) First, visit the official website: iimcat.ac.in

Locate the CAT 2024 Result link on the homepage.

Clicking this link will open a new page.

Enter the required information and submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download it for future reference.