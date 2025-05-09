CBSE Result 2025: Check 10th & 12th Results on These 3 Websites

The CBSE 10th and 12th results are expected to be released soon. After the results are released, you can check them on the websites cbse.gov.in and results.cbse.nic.in. Several apps also allow you to view the results.

Note the Important Websites cbse.gov.in

cbseresults.nic.in

Besides the official website, the results can also be viewed on the DigiLocker app. This time, CBSE, enhancing security, has shared access codes for DigiLocker accounts with schools. With the aim of increasing privacy and data security, CBSE has implemented a six-digit access code system for students. On the DigiLocker platform, students can view results, mark sheets, passing certificates, and migration certificates.

Why Did CBSE Issue DigiLocker Codes? With the aim of increasing privacy and data security, CBSE has implemented a six-digit access code system for students. Using these access codes will be mandatory to unlock DigiLocker accounts. For several years, CBSE has been releasing class 10th and 12th results on DigiLocker in technical collaboration with NeGD.

CBSE Notice Yesterday, CBSE advised students to beware of fake news. The Central Board of Secondary Education issued a notice advising students not to focus on such news. According to reports circulating on social media, CBSE will declare class 10 results in two parts on 9th and 13th May, while class 12 results will be declared on 14th and 16th May. But this is not true. CBSE has clarified that no such announcement has been made. So far, CBSE has not announced the release date and time for the class 10th and 12th results 2025. Visit the official website to view the results.