scriptCBSE Result 2025: Check 10th & 12th Results on These 3 Websites | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Results

CBSE Result 2025: Check 10th & 12th Results on These 3 Websites

CBSE Result 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) may release the class 10th and 12th results at any time.

BharatMay 09, 2025 / 02:33 pm

Patrika Desk

CBSE Result 2025
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) may release the class 10th and 12th results anytime now. Students who appeared for the CBSE board exams for classes 10th and 12th are eagerly awaiting the results. Let’s look at all the important updates related to the results:
The CBSE 10th and 12th results are expected to be released soon. After the results are released, you can check them on the websites cbse.gov.in and results.cbse.nic.in. Several apps also allow you to view the results.

Note the Important Websites

  • cbse.gov.in
  • cbseresults.nic.in
  • results.cbse.nic.in

Check Results via DigiLocker

Besides the official website, the results can also be viewed on the DigiLocker app. This time, CBSE, enhancing security, has shared access codes for DigiLocker accounts with schools. With the aim of increasing privacy and data security, CBSE has implemented a six-digit access code system for students. On the DigiLocker platform, students can view results, mark sheets, passing certificates, and migration certificates.

Why Did CBSE Issue DigiLocker Codes?

With the aim of increasing privacy and data security, CBSE has implemented a six-digit access code system for students. Using these access codes will be mandatory to unlock DigiLocker accounts. For several years, CBSE has been releasing class 10th and 12th results on DigiLocker in technical collaboration with NeGD.

CBSE Notice

Yesterday, CBSE advised students to beware of fake news. The Central Board of Secondary Education issued a notice advising students not to focus on such news. According to reports circulating on social media, CBSE will declare class 10 results in two parts on 9th and 13th May, while class 12 results will be declared on 14th and 16th May. But this is not true. CBSE has clarified that no such announcement has been made. So far, CBSE has not announced the release date and time for the class 10th and 12th results 2025. Visit the official website to view the results.

How to Check the Results

  • Go to the official CBSE website.
  • Click on the CBSE Result link.
  • Enter your login credentials and submit.
  • Your result will appear on your screen.
  • Download and print it.

News / Education News / Results / CBSE Result 2025: Check 10th & 12th Results on These 3 Websites

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

IPL 2025 Suspended Amidst India-Pakistan Tensions

Cricket News

IPL 2025 Suspended Amidst India-Pakistan Tensions

in 5 hours

India-Pakistan Conflict: Live Bomb Found in Jaisalmer Creates Panic, Area Sealed Off

Jaisalmer

India-Pakistan Conflict: Live Bomb Found in Jaisalmer Creates Panic, Area Sealed Off

in 5 hours

India Downs 50 Pakistani Drones in Operation Sindoor Counter-Offensive

National News

India Downs 50 Pakistani Drones in Operation Sindoor Counter-Offensive

51 minutes ago

Rajasthan Border on High Alert: Bunkers Built, Villages Evacuated as Large-Scale Activity Reported in Barmer, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Pali, Bikaner

Jaipur

Rajasthan Border on High Alert: Bunkers Built, Villages Evacuated as Large-Scale Activity Reported in Barmer, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Pali, Bikaner

in 1 hour

Latest Results

CBSE Result Changes: Students Can Now View Answer Sheets Before Re-evaluation

Education News

CBSE Result Changes: Students Can Now View Answer Sheets Before Re-evaluation

6 days ago

UP Board 2025 Marksheets: Durable Paper, No More Tears

Education News

UP Board 2025 Marksheets: Durable Paper, No More Tears

2 weeks ago

From 4 Government Jobs to IAS Officer: YouTube Helped Secure Rank 9

Education News

From 4 Government Jobs to IAS Officer: YouTube Helped Secure Rank 9

2 weeks ago

UPSC CSE 2024 Result Announced: Top 5 Rank Holders Revealed

Education News

UPSC CSE 2024 Result Announced: Top 5 Rank Holders Revealed

2 weeks ago

Trending Education News

UGC-NET June 2025: Application Deadline Extended

शिक्षा

UGC-NET June 2025: Application Deadline Extended

in 5 hours

CBSE Result 2025: Check 10th & 12th Results on These 3 Websites

रिजल्‍ट्स

CBSE Result 2025: Check 10th & 12th Results on These 3 Websites

in 5 hours

CG Board Result: 10th and 12th Exam Results Announced

शिक्षा

CG Board Result: 10th and 12th Exam Results Announced

17 hours ago

RAS Recruitment 2023: Third Phase of Interviews Scheduled for May 19-28

शिक्षा

RAS Recruitment 2023: Third Phase of Interviews Scheduled for May 19-28

21 hours ago

20,000 jobs in MP: energy department proposes major recruitment

ग्वालियर

20,000 jobs in MP: energy department proposes major recruitment

22 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.