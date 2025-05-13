CBSE Result 2025 Released: Record Passing Percentage

CBSE Result 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the results for the board examinations. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their results from the official website.

Bharat•May 13, 2025 / 12:14 pm• Patrika Desk

CBSE 12th Result 2025

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Class 12 board exam results. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their results from the official website, cbse.gov.in. Increased Passing Percentage Compared to Last Year The CBSE Class 12 results are out, and can be accessed via the official website. This year, 88.39% of students passed Class 12, a 0.41% increase from last year’s passing percentage of 87.98%. In CBSE Class 12 2025, girls outperformed boys by over 5.94 percentage points, with over 91% of girls passing the exam.