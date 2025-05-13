scriptCBSE Result 2025 Released: Record Passing Percentage | Latest News | Patrika News
CBSE Result 2025 Released: Record Passing Percentage

CBSE Result 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the results for the board examinations. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their results from the official website.

BharatMay 13, 2025 / 12:14 pm

Patrika Desk

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Class 12 board exam results. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their results from the official website, cbse.gov.in.

Increased Passing Percentage Compared to Last Year

The CBSE Class 12 results are out, and can be accessed via the official website. This year, 88.39% of students passed Class 12, a 0.41% increase from last year’s passing percentage of 87.98%. In CBSE Class 12 2025, girls outperformed boys by over 5.94 percentage points, with over 91% of girls passing the exam.

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declares Class XII results.

CBSE Class 12 results: 88.39% of students pass the board exams. Passing percentage increased by 0.41% since last year.

Girls outshine boys by over 5.94% points; over 91% girls passed the exam. pic.twitter.com/LjDqMa4iw8

— ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2025

Important Websites to Note

  • cbse.gov.in
  • cbseresults.nic.in
  • results.cbse.nic.in

Check Results via DigiLocker

In addition to the official website, results can also be viewed on the DigiLocker app. This year, CBSE shared access codes with schools for DigiLocker accounts, enhancing security. To improve privacy and data security, CBSE implemented a six-digit access code system for students. Students can view their results, mark sheets, passing certificates, and migration certificates on the DigiLocker platform.

How to Check Your Result (CBSE 12th Result 2025 Steps To Download)

  • Visit the official CBSE website.
  • Click on the CBSE 12th Result link.
  • Enter your login credentials and submit.
  • Your result will appear on your screen.
  • Download and print your result.

Exam Dates

The CBSE Class 12 board exams were held from 15 February to 4 April 2025. This year, 1,704,367 candidates registered for the Class 12 board exam, and 1,692,794 candidates appeared. Of these, 1,496,307 candidates passed, resulting in an overall pass percentage of 88.39%.

CBSE Result 2025 Released: Record Passing Percentage

CBSE Result 2025 Released: Record Passing Percentage

