CBSE Result 2025 Released: Record Passing Percentage

Important Websites to Note
- cbse.gov.in
- cbseresults.nic.in
- results.cbse.nic.in
Check Results via DigiLocker
In addition to the official website, results can also be viewed on the DigiLocker app. This year, CBSE shared access codes with schools for DigiLocker accounts, enhancing security. To improve privacy and data security, CBSE implemented a six-digit access code system for students. Students can view their results, mark sheets, passing certificates, and migration certificates on the DigiLocker platform.
How to Check Your Result (CBSE 12th Result 2025 Steps To Download)
- Visit the official CBSE website.
- Click on the CBSE 12th Result link.
- Enter your login credentials and submit.
- Your result will appear on your screen.
- Download and print your result.
Exam Dates
The CBSE Class 12 board exams were held from 15 February to 4 April 2025. This year, 1,704,367 candidates registered for the Class 12 board exam, and 1,692,794 candidates appeared. Of these, 1,496,307 candidates passed, resulting in an overall pass percentage of 88.39%.