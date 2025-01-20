scriptFMGE December 2024 Results Released by NBEMS | Latest News | Patrika News
FMGE December 2024 Results Released by NBEMS

FMGE Result December 2024: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the results for the December session of the FMGE examination.

Jan 20, 2025

Patrika Desk

FMGE Result December 2024
FMGE Result December 2024: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the results for the December session of the FMGE exam. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website, natboard.edu.in.

Successful Candidates to Receive Certificates

Candidates can access their scorecards on or after 27 January 2025. Successful candidates will receive their certificates individually. A separate announcement will be made regarding the distribution ceremony.

How to Check the Result (FMGE Result December 2024 Download)

First, visit the official website.
Click on the FMGE Result link on the home page.

Enter login credentials such as roll number and password or other required details.

Your result will then appear on the screen.
Download it.

Points Regarding the FMGE Result

After review by subject matter experts, one question in the FMGE-December 2024 question paper was found to be technically incorrect. Full marks have been awarded to all candidates for this question. Individual results will be available on the official website from 27 January.
A separate announcement will be made for certificate distribution.

Candidates are advised that if any disqualification or use of unfair means is found at any stage of the FMGE process, the candidature will be cancelled, whether the result has been declared or the certificate issued.
The FMGE December 2024 Scorecard issued by NBEMS cannot be used for registration with the State Medical Council.

Read also – NTA Confirms: NEET UG 2025 Scores Valid for BDS and BVSc Admissions

Helpline Number Released (NBEMS Help Line Number)

A helpline number has been released by NBEMS for any queries related to FMGE December 2024. The helpline number is 011-45593000.

Exam Date (FMGE Exam Date)

The FMGE exam was held on 12 January 2025. This exam was conducted online in two shifts. The first shift was held from 9:00 AM to 11:30 AM. The second shift was held from 2:00 PM to 4:30 PM.

What is the FMGE Exam (FMGE Kya Hai)?

FMGE stands for Foreign Medical Graduate Examination. This exam is conducted by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS). Passing this exam is mandatory for those who have obtained a medical degree from abroad and wish to practice MBBS in India.

