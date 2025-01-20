FMGE December 2024 Results Released by NBEMS

Successful Candidates to Receive Certificates Candidates can access their scorecards on or after 27 January 2025. Successful candidates will receive their certificates individually. A separate announcement will be made regarding the distribution ceremony. How to Check the Result (FMGE Result December 2024 Download) – First, visit the official website.

– Click on the FMGE Result link on the home page. – Enter login credentials such as roll number and password or other required details. – Your result will then appear on the screen.

– Download it. Points Regarding the FMGE Result – After review by subject matter experts, one question in the FMGE-December 2024 question paper was found to be technically incorrect. Full marks have been awarded to all candidates for this question. Individual results will be available on the official website from 27 January.

– A separate announcement will be made for certificate distribution. – Candidates are advised that if any disqualification or use of unfair means is found at any stage of the FMGE process, the candidature will be cancelled, whether the result has been declared or the certificate issued.

– The FMGE December 2024 Scorecard issued by NBEMS cannot be used for registration with the State Medical Council. Read also – NTA Confirms: NEET UG 2025 Scores Valid for BDS and BVSc Admissions

Helpline Number Released (NBEMS Help Line Number) A helpline number has been released by NBEMS for any queries related to FMGE December 2024. The helpline number is 011-45593000. Exam Date (FMGE Exam Date) The FMGE exam was held on 12 January 2025. This exam was conducted online in two shifts. The first shift was held from 9:00 AM to 11:30 AM. The second shift was held from 2:00 PM to 4:30 PM.