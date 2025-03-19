scriptGATE 2025 Result: IIT Roorkee to Release Results Today | Latest News | Patrika News
GATE 2025 Result: IIT Roorkee to Release Results Today

GATE Result 2025: The Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IIT Roorkee) will release the results of the Graduate Aptitude Test for Engineering (GATE) examination today, 19 March.

BharatMar 19, 2025 / 11:13 am

Patrika Desk

GATE Result 2025
GATE Result 2025: The Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IIT Roorkee) will release the results of the Graduate Aptitude Test for Engineering (GATE) exam today, 19 March. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website, gate2025.iitr.ac.in.

Validity of GATE Result

Candidates can view their results by entering their enrollment ID and password on the GOAPS portal or the official GATE website. As in previous years, there will be separate ranks and scores for the sectional papers – XE, XH, and XL. The GATE result will be valid for three years from the date of declaration.

GATE Result 2025 Release Time

According to the official schedule released by IIT Roorkee, the GATE 2025 result will be released on 19 March. However, the exact time of release has not yet been announced. Last year, the results were released between 5:30 PM and 5:45 PM on 16 March. After the results are released, IIT Roorkee will also release the scorecards.

How to Check the Result

First, visit the official website.

Find the GATE result link on the homepage.

Enter your credentials.

Your result will appear on your screen.
Download and print your result.

