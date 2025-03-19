GATE 2025 Result: IIT Roorkee to Release Results Today

Validity of GATE Result Candidates can view their results by entering their enrollment ID and password on the GOAPS portal or the official GATE website. As in previous years, there will be separate ranks and scores for the sectional papers – XE, XH, and XL. The GATE result will be valid for three years from the date of declaration.

GATE Result 2025 Release Time According to the official schedule released by IIT Roorkee, the GATE 2025 result will be released on 19 March. However, the exact time of release has not yet been announced. Last year, the results were released between 5:30 PM and 5:45 PM on 16 March. After the results are released, IIT Roorkee will also release the scorecards.

How to Check the Result – First, visit the official website. – Find the GATE result link on the homepage. – Enter your credentials. – Your result will appear on your screen.

– Download and print your result.