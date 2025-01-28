scriptGTU 2025 Winter Session Results Announced | Latest News | Patrika News
Results

GTU 2025 Winter Session Results Announced

GTU 2025 Results: Gujarat Technological University (GTU) has released the results for the winter session of various examinations and courses, including BE, BPH, PDDC, ME, MAM, and DPH.

BharatJan 28, 2025 / 01:22 pm

Patrika Desk

GTU 2025 Result
GTU 2025 Result: Gujarat Technological University (GTU) has released the results for the winter session of various examinations and courses, including BE, BPH, PDDC, ME, MAM, and DPH. The GTU 2025 results are available on the official website, gtu.ac.in. Candidates who appeared for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes can visit the official website to check their results.

Using Your Details to Check Your Result

To check the results for various GTU courses, candidates should visit gtu.ac.in. Here, they can enter their login credentials, such as their enrolment number or seat number and password, to view their results.

How to Check Your GTU Result

Candidates can view their GTU Result 2025 online on the university’s official website. Follow the steps below to check your GTU result:

First, visit the official website, gtu.ac.in
Click on the results link on the homepage.

You can select your course from the list.

Enter your enrolment number/seat number, security code, and press the ‘Search’ button.

The result will appear on the screen.
Download it for future reference.

News / Education News / Results / GTU 2025 Winter Session Results Announced

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Rajasthan to enact law to prevent suicides among students

Political

Rajasthan to enact law to prevent suicides among students

in 5 hours

Mauni Amavasya Holy Dip: Begins at 8 PM, Administration on Alert

National News

Mauni Amavasya Holy Dip: Begins at 8 PM, Administration on Alert

in 2 hours

Baba Ramdev Criticises Mamta Kulkarni’s Appointment as Mahamandaleshwar

Bollywood

Baba Ramdev Criticises Mamta Kulkarni’s Appointment as Mahamandaleshwar

in 4 hours

Sky Force Box Office Day 4: Monday Plunge Raises Flop Fears for Akshay Kumar's Film

Bollywood

Sky Force Box Office Day 4: Monday Plunge Raises Flop Fears for Akshay Kumar's Film

in 5 hours

Latest Results

FMGE Scorecard: To Be Released Today, Check on natboard.edu.in and Download Here

Results

FMGE Scorecard: To Be Released Today, Check on natboard.edu.in and Download Here

21 hours ago

SSC MTS Result 2024: Latest Updates and How to Check on ssc.gov.in

Education News

SSC MTS Result 2024: Latest Updates and How to Check on ssc.gov.in

1 week ago

FMGE December 2024 Results Released by NBEMS

Results

FMGE December 2024 Results Released by NBEMS

1 week ago

RRB Releases Technician Grade 3 Answer Key

Results

RRB Releases Technician Grade 3 Answer Key

3 weeks ago

Trending Education News News

GTU 2025 Winter Session Results Announced

रिजल्‍ट्स

GTU 2025 Winter Session Results Announced

in 5 hours

Rajasthan to enact law to prevent suicides among students

राजनीति

Rajasthan to enact law to prevent suicides among students

in 5 hours

JEE Main Paper 2 Exam on January 30th: Important Guidelines

शिक्षा

JEE Main Paper 2 Exam on January 30th: Important Guidelines

in 2 hours

UNIRAJ Releases Admit Cards for UG and PG Courses

शिक्षा

UNIRAJ Releases Admit Cards for UG and PG Courses

16 hours ago

School Holiday: Schools to Remain Closed on This Day in February—Is Your School Included? Find Out Here

शिक्षा

School Holiday: Schools to Remain Closed on This Day in February—Is Your School Included? Find Out Here

16 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.