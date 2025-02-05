IGNOU TEE December 2024 Results Released

scriptIGNOU TEE December 2024 Results Released | Latest News | Patrika News
Results

BharatFeb 05, 2025 / 02:49 pm

Patrika Desk

IGNOU TEE Result 2024: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the results for the December 2024 Term End Examination (TEE). Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their results on the official website, ignou.ac.in. The IGNOU Term End Examination was held from 2 December 2024 to 9 January 2024.
IGNOU has released the results for the Term End Examination. Candidates can visit the official IGNOU website to view their results. You can check your result by entering your enrollment number.

How to Check Your Result

First, visit the official website.
Click on the IGNOU TEE Result link.

Enter your enrollment number and press the submit button.

Your result will appear on your screen.

Download your result.

How to Check Your IGNOU Grade Card

Candidates who have appeared for the IGNOU Term End Examination can visit the IGNOU portal to check their grade card. In case of any problems, contact the IGNOU helpline number. The toll-free numbers released by IGNOU are 29572513, 29572514, and the email ID is info@ignou.ac.in.

