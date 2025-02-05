IGNOU TEE December 2024 Results Released

IGNOU has released the results for the Term End Examination. Candidates can visit the official IGNOU website to view their results. You can check your result by entering your enrollment number. How to Check Your Result – First, visit the official website.

– Click on the IGNOU TEE Result link. – Enter your enrollment number and press the submit button. – Your result will appear on your screen. – Download your result. How to Check Your IGNOU Grade Card Candidates who have appeared for the IGNOU Term End Examination can visit the IGNOU portal to check their grade card. In case of any problems, contact the IGNOU helpline number. The toll-free numbers released by IGNOU are 29572513, 29572514, and the email ID is info@ignou.ac.in.