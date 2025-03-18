IIT Delhi to Release IIT JAM 2025 Results Today

IIT Delhi Issues Notice IIT Delhi issued a notice informing students about the results. According to the notice, the results will be released on 18 March 2025. For each test paper, all candidates will be given an All India Rank (AIR) based on their performance. The notice stated, “Eligible candidates can download their scorecards, including their All India Rank, from 24 March to 31 July 2025.”

Important Dates to Note – Scorecards will be released on 24 March 2025 – Application forms for admission – 26 March to 9 April – Announcement of the first admission list – 26 May 2025

– Last date for online payment of seat booking fees for the first admission list – 30 May 2025 – Withdrawal option opening and closing: 7 June – 7 July 2025 Where to Check the Results Official Website: jam2025.iitd.ac.in

JOAPS Portal: Link available on the official website How to Check the Results (IIT JAM 2025 Result: How To Download) – First, go to the official website jam2025.iitd.ac.in – Click on the IIT JAM result link on the homepage

– Enter your credentials after logging in – Your result will appear on your screen – Download it and take a printout