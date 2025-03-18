scriptIIT Delhi to Release IIT JAM 2025 Results Today | Latest News | Patrika News
Results

IIT Delhi to Release IIT JAM 2025 Results Today

IIT JAM 2025: The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) will declare the results of the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2025 on 18 March 2025. Read the full article for all result-related information.

BharatMar 18, 2025 / 11:44 am

Patrika Desk

IIT JAM 2025
IIT JAM 2025: Big news for students appearing for the IIT JAM exam. The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) will declare the results of the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2025 today, 18 March 2025. Candidates who appeared for this exam can check their scores on the official website, jam2025.iitd.ac.in.

IIT Delhi Issues Notice

IIT Delhi issued a notice informing students about the results. According to the notice, the results will be released on 18 March 2025. For each test paper, all candidates will be given an All India Rank (AIR) based on their performance. The notice stated, “Eligible candidates can download their scorecards, including their All India Rank, from 24 March to 31 July 2025.”

Important Dates to Note

Scorecards will be released on 24 March 2025

Application forms for admission – 26 March to 9 April

Announcement of the first admission list – 26 May 2025
Last date for online payment of seat booking fees for the first admission list – 30 May 2025

Withdrawal option opening and closing: 7 June – 7 July 2025

Where to Check the Results

Official Website: jam2025.iitd.ac.in
JOAPS Portal: Link available on the official website

How to Check the Results (IIT JAM 2025 Result: How To Download)

First, go to the official website jam2025.iitd.ac.in

Click on the IIT JAM result link on the homepage
Enter your credentials after logging in

Your result will appear on your screen

Download it and take a printout

News / Education News / Results / IIT Delhi to Release IIT JAM 2025 Results Today

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Sunita Williams heads home after 9 months in space, 17-hour journey ahead

World

Sunita Williams heads home after 9 months in space, 17-hour journey ahead

in 5 hours

Pakistan Boosts Hafiz Saeed's Security After Associate's Assassination

World

Pakistan Boosts Hafiz Saeed's Security After Associate's Assassination

in 2 hours

Nagpur: Religious Text Burning Rumour Sparks Violence, Police Injured, CM Orders Crackdown

Crime

Nagpur: Religious Text Burning Rumour Sparks Violence, Police Injured, CM Orders Crackdown

in 2 hours

Kohli's Big Statement on New RCB Captain Rajat Patidar; Special Appeal to Fans

Sports

Kohli's Big Statement on New RCB Captain Rajat Patidar; Special Appeal to Fans

in 2 hours

Latest Results

SSC CGL Tier 2 Result and Final Merit List Expected Soon

Results

SSC CGL Tier 2 Result and Final Merit List Expected Soon

1 month ago

IGNOU TEE December 2024 Results Released

Results

IGNOU TEE December 2024 Results Released

1 month ago

JEE Main Answer Key: Objections to be registered by this date; process details here

Results

JEE Main Answer Key: Objections to be registered by this date; process details here

1 month ago

GTU 2025 Winter Session Results Announced

Results

GTU 2025 Winter Session Results Announced

2 months ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.