JEE Main Answer Key: Objections to be registered by this date; process details here

JEE Main Answer Key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer key for the JEE Main examination, session 2.

Feb 05, 2025

Patrika Desk

JEE Main Answer Key
JEE Main Answer Key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer key for the JEE Main exam, session 2. Candidates who appeared for this exam can download their answer key from the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Deadline for Objections

Candidates who are not satisfied with their answer key can raise objections against it until 11:50 PM on 6 February 2025. All candidates will have to pay ₹200 per question challenged. This fee is non-refundable and can be paid via debit card/credit card/net banking.

How to Download the Answer Key

First, visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in

Then, click on the JEE Main Answer Key link

Enter your application number and password

A PDF will appear on your screen
Find your result there

How to Raise Objections

To raise objections to the answer key, visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in

On the website’s homepage, click on the ‘Challenge(s) regarding Answer Key’ link
On the page that opens, enter your application number and password, along with the captcha code, and submit

You will now find the option to register an objection; click on it
To challenge, tick the checkbox next to the option IDs you wish to challenge

Now upload supporting documents; select the ‘Select File’ option

Make the payment and take a printout of the confirmation page
You will not be able to raise objections to the JEE Main 2025 answer key after the deadline. After the objection window closes, experts will review all objections and a final, revised answer key will be released based on this. For more information on when the final answer key will be released, please check the official website.

