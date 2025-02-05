JEE Main Answer Key: Objections to be registered by this date; process details here

Deadline for Objections Candidates who are not satisfied with their answer key can raise objections against it until 11:50 PM on 6 February 2025. All candidates will have to pay ₹200 per question challenged. This fee is non-refundable and can be paid via debit card/credit card/net banking.

How to Download the Answer Key – First, visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in – Then, click on the JEE Main Answer Key link – Enter your application number and password – A PDF will appear on your screen

– Find your result there How to Raise Objections – To raise objections to the answer key, visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in – On the website’s homepage, click on the ‘Challenge(s) regarding Answer Key’ link

– On the page that opens, enter your application number and password, along with the captcha code, and submit – You will now find the option to register an objection; click on it

– To challenge, tick the checkbox next to the option IDs you wish to challenge – Now upload supporting documents; select the ‘Select File’ option – Make the payment and take a printout of the confirmation page

You will not be able to raise objections to the JEE Main 2025 answer key after the deadline. After the objection window closes, experts will review all objections and a final, revised answer key will be released based on this. For more information on when the final answer key will be released, please check the official website.