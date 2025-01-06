RRB Releases Technician Grade 3 Answer Key

Details to Keep Ready for Checking Results The Railway Board had issued a notice stating that the CEN 02/2024 (TECHNICIAN-III) question paper, responses, and answer key would be released on 6 January 2024. Keep your application number and password ready to view the results. After viewing the answer key, you can also raise objections.

When was the Exam Held? The RRB Technician Grade 3 exam was conducted between 20 December and 30 December 2023. Through this recruitment exam, a total of 9144 technician posts will be filled. Of these, 1092 are for Technician Grade I Signal and 8052 for Technician Grade III. For more information, check the official website.

Until When Can Objections Be Raised? Candidates have until 9 AM on 11 January 2024 to raise objections to the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Technician Grade 3 answer key. After this, the objection window will close. Candidates should raise objections in time. Candidates will have to pay a fee of ₹50 per question and bank service charges to register an objection. If the objection is found to be valid, the bank service charges will be deducted and the remaining amount will be refunded.