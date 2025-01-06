scriptRRB to Release Technician Grade 3 Answer Key Today | Latest News | Patrika News
Results

RRB to Release Technician Grade 3 Answer Key Today

RRB Technician Grade 3 Answer Key 2024: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is expected to release the answer key for the Technician Grade 3 exam today.

New DelhiJan 06, 2025 / 10:01 am

Patrika Desk

RRB Technician Grade 3 Answer Key
RRB Technician Grade 3 Answer Key 2024: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will release the answer key for the Technician Grade 3 exam today. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website. Keep your application number and password ready to access your result. After viewing the answer key, you can also raise objections.
The railway board had issued a notice stating that the CEN 02/2024 (TECHNICIAN-III) question paper, responses, and answer key would be released on 6 January 2025. Visit the official RRB website, rrcb.gov.in, to view it.
Candidates have until 9 AM on 11 January 2025 to raise objections to the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Technician Grade 3 answer key. After this, the objection window will close. Candidates should therefore submit their objections in a timely manner. Candidates will need to pay a fee of ₹50 per question, plus bank service charges, to register an objection. If the objection is found to be valid, the bank service charges will be deducted, and the remaining amount will be refunded.

How to download the answer key (RRB Technician Answer Key)

  • First, visit the official website.
  • On the homepage, click on the CEN 02/2024 (TECHNICIAN-III) link.
  • Now enter your registration number and date of birth.
  • The RRB Technician Grade 3 Answer Key 2024 will now appear on your screen.
  • Download it for future reference.

When was the exam held?

The RRB Technician Grade 3 exam was held between 20 December and 30 December 2024. Through this recruitment exam, a total of 9144 technician posts will be filled. Of these, 1092 are for Technician Grade I Signal and 8052 are for Technician Grade III. For more information, see the official website.

News / Education News / Results / RRB to Release Technician Grade 3 Answer Key Today

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

India Confirms First HMPV Case in 8-Month-Old Bengaluru Infant

Health

India Confirms First HMPV Case in 8-Month-Old Bengaluru Infant

in 5 hours

Alert for the Most Severe Snowstorm in the U.S. Since 2011, Danger Across 30 States

World

Alert for the Most Severe Snowstorm in the U.S. Since 2011, Danger Across 30 States

in 5 hours

Main Accused in Mukesh Chandrakar Murder Arrested in Hyderabad

National News

Main Accused in Mukesh Chandrakar Murder Arrested in Hyderabad

in 4 hours

Petrol and Diesel Prices Today: Check Rates for Monday, 6 January 2025

National News

Petrol and Diesel Prices Today: Check Rates for Monday, 6 January 2025

in 1 hour

Latest Results

RRB to Release Technician Grade 3 Answer Key Today

Results

RRB to Release Technician Grade 3 Answer Key Today

in 3 hours

CA Final Result: CA exam results to be announced today, check on icai.org

Results

CA Final Result: CA exam results to be announced today, check on icai.org

2 weeks ago

CAT Results: 14 students achieve 100 percentile, IIM Calcutta announces results

Results

CAT Results: 14 students achieve 100 percentile, IIM Calcutta announces results

2 weeks ago

UPSC Result 2024: UPSC IES and ISS Final Results Released – Check Who Secured the Top Positions

Results

UPSC Result 2024: UPSC IES and ISS Final Results Released – Check Who Secured the Top Positions

3 weeks ago

Trending Education News News

RRB Releases Technician Grade 3 Answer Key

रिजल्‍ट्स

RRB Releases Technician Grade 3 Answer Key

in 4 hours

RRB to Release Technician Grade 3 Answer Key Today

रिजल्‍ट्स

RRB to Release Technician Grade 3 Answer Key Today

in 3 hours

CUET PG 2025 Registration Opens with Increased Application Fee

शिक्षा

CUET PG 2025 Registration Opens with Increased Application Fee

3 days ago

CBSE Recruitment 2025: Vacancies for 12th Pass Candidates

जॉब्स

CBSE Recruitment 2025: Vacancies for 12th Pass Candidates

4 days ago

GATE Admit Card Release Date Changed from 2nd January, Find Details Here

शिक्षा

GATE Admit Card Release Date Changed from 2nd January, Find Details Here

4 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.