RRB to Release Technician Grade 3 Answer Key Today

The railway board had issued a notice stating that the CEN 02/2024 (TECHNICIAN-III) question paper, responses, and answer key would be released on 6 January 2025. Visit the official RRB website, rrcb.gov.in, to view it.
Candidates have until 9 AM on 11 January 2025 to raise objections to the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Technician Grade 3 answer key. After this, the objection window will close. Candidates should therefore submit their objections in a timely manner. Candidates will need to pay a fee of ₹50 per question, plus bank service charges, to register an objection. If the objection is found to be valid, the bank service charges will be deducted, and the remaining amount will be refunded.
How to download the answer key (RRB Technician Answer Key)
- First, visit the official website.
- On the homepage, click on the CEN 02/2024 (TECHNICIAN-III) link.
- Now enter your registration number and date of birth.
- The RRB Technician Grade 3 Answer Key 2024 will now appear on your screen.
- Download it for future reference.
When was the exam held?
The RRB Technician Grade 3 exam was held between 20 December and 30 December 2024. Through this recruitment exam, a total of 9144 technician posts will be filled. Of these, 1092 are for Technician Grade I Signal and 8052 are for Technician Grade III. For more information, see the official website.