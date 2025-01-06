RRB to Release Technician Grade 3 Answer Key Today

The railway board had issued a notice stating that the CEN 02/2024 (TECHNICIAN-III) question paper, responses, and answer key would be released on 6 January 2025. Visit the official RRB website, rrcb.gov.in, to view it.

Candidates have until 9 AM on 11 January 2025 to raise objections to the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Technician Grade 3 answer key. After this, the objection window will close. Candidates should therefore submit their objections in a timely manner. Candidates will need to pay a fee of ₹50 per question, plus bank service charges, to register an objection. If the objection is found to be valid, the bank service charges will be deducted, and the remaining amount will be refunded.