SBI PO Prelims Result 2025: Selection Process Explained

When will the result be released? The SBI PO preliminary examination was held in March. Results are usually released within 15 days. Therefore, the result is expected soon, possibly by the second week of April. The cutoff marks and scorecards (SBI PO Prelims Scorecard) will also be released along with the results.

When was the exam held? The SBI PO preliminary examination was conducted on 8, 16, and 24 March 2025. This exam was of 100 marks. Students are now eagerly awaiting the results. The results of the PO preliminary exam are about to be released. It’s important to note that selection is not based solely on the preliminary exam. Candidates must pass a three-stage examination for selection. For SBI PO selection, candidates must pass the preliminary examination, the main examination, and an interview. After passing the PO Prelims, SBI will conduct the main examination. Selected candidates will then be interviewed.

How to check the result once it is released First, visit the official website sbi.co.in Click on the SBI PO Prelims Exam Result 2025 link on the homepage. Enter your registration number or roll number and your date of birth or password in the login area.

The SBI PO preliminary examination result 2025 will appear on the screen. Download it for future reference.