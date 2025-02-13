scriptSSC CGL Tier 2 Result and Final Merit List Expected Soon | Latest News | Patrika News
Results

SSC CGL Tier 2 Result and Final Merit List Expected Soon

SSC CGL Tier 2 Result Soon: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) may soon release the results of the SSC CGL Tier 2 examination.

BharatFeb 13, 2025 / 03:27 pm

Patrika Desk

SSC CGL Tier 2 Result
SSC CGL Tier 2 Result Soon: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) may soon release the results of the SSC CGL Tier 2 exam. Candidates who appeared for this exam should keep an eye on the official website https://ssc.gov.in/. After the results are released, you can view and download them from the official website.

When was the exam held?

The SSC CGL exam was conducted between 18-20 January. Through this recruitment exam, various posts in Group B and Group C will be filled. A total of 17,727 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.

How to check the result

After the results are released, you can view them on the official website:

First, go to the official website

Click on the result link on the home page
Then enter the required details and press the submit button

As soon as you do this, the result will appear on your screen

Download it for future reference

Answer key released on 21 January

For your information, the answer key for the SSC CGL Tier 2 exam was released on 21 January. The last date to raise objections was 24 January. Candidates wishing to challenge the answer key had to pay ₹100 per question.

SSC CGL Tier II Passing Marks

To qualify in the SSC CGL Tier 2 exam, unreserved category candidates will need 30 percent, OBC/EWS candidates 25 percent, and others 20 percent. Once the SSC CGL Tier 2 Result 2025 is released, you will also be able to see the merit list.

