SSC CGL Tier 2 Result and Final Merit List Expected Soon

When was the exam held? The SSC CGL exam was conducted between 18-20 January. Through this recruitment exam, various posts in Group B and Group C will be filled. A total of 17,727 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.

How to check the result After the results are released, you can view them on the official website: –First, go to the official website –Click on the result link on the home page

–Then enter the required details and press the submit button –As soon as you do this, the result will appear on your screen Download it for future reference Answer key released on 21 January For your information, the answer key for the SSC CGL Tier 2 exam was released on 21 January. The last date to raise objections was 24 January. Candidates wishing to challenge the answer key had to pay ₹100 per question.