UPSC CSE 2024-25 Result: How to Check Your Result

Recruitment for 1132 Posts The UPSC commenced interviews on 7 January 2025, concluding on 17 April 2025. Candidates are now eagerly awaiting the results. The UPSC CSE results will determine the selection of candidates for IAS, IPS, and other positions. This year, the UPSC advertised 1132 vacancies.

Last Year’s Result Release Date Last year, the UPSC interviews concluded on 9 April, and the results were released on 16 April. Aditya Shrivastava from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, secured the top rank. Animesh Pradhan secured second rank, and Donuru Ananya Reddy secured third rank.