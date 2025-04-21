scriptUPSC CSE 2024-25 Result: How to Check Your Result | Latest News | Patrika News
UPSC CSE 2024-25 Result: How to Check Your Result

UPSC CSE Result 2024-25: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) may soon release the final result of the 2024 Civil Services Examination. Candidates who appeared for this examination can check their results on the official website once released.

BharatApr 21, 2025 / 08:38 am

Patrika Desk

UPSC CSE Result 2024
UPSC CSE Result 2024-25: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) may soon release the final result of the 2024 Civil Services Examination. Candidates who appeared for this exam can check their results on the official website once released.

Recruitment for 1132 Posts

The UPSC commenced interviews on 7 January 2025, concluding on 17 April 2025. Candidates are now eagerly awaiting the results. The UPSC CSE results will determine the selection of candidates for IAS, IPS, and other positions. This year, the UPSC advertised 1132 vacancies.

Last Year’s Result Release Date

Last year, the UPSC interviews concluded on 9 April, and the results were released on 16 April. Aditya Shrivastava from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, secured the top rank. Animesh Pradhan secured second rank, and Donuru Ananya Reddy secured third rank.

How to Check the Result

  • Once the results are released, you can check them using the following method:
  • First, visit the official website upsc.gov.in
  • Then, go to the ‘What’s New’ section on the homepage.
  • Next, click on the UPSC CSE Final Result 2024 link.
  • This will open the UPSC CSE Final Result 2024-25 PDF file on your screen.
  • Now you can check your name and roll number in the PDF file using (Ctrl+F).
  • Finally, download the UPSC Civil Services Final Result 2024 PDF file.

Positions Filled

The UPSC exam is one of the toughest in the country. Lakhs of candidates appear for it every year. Through the UPSC Civil Services Examination, candidates are selected for the Indian Administrative Services (IAS), Indian Police Services (IPS), and Indian Foreign Services (IFS). A final merit list is prepared based on the results.

