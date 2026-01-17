Road to be 18 metres wide at a cost of Rs 311 crore, land to be acquired from 24 villages

Collector Pratibha Pal informed that 27 villages are affected by the Dabhara-Sirmour road construction. Land acquisition will not be required in three of these villages. Land acquisition proposals have been prepared for the remaining 24 villages. Government land will be used for road construction. Private land will be acquired if necessary. There are more than 10 turns in the Bardaha Valley. The proposed road will have only three turns. Dangerous turns will be straightened, which will reduce accidents. The width will be kept between 18 to 36 metres.