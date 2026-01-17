Road to be 18 metres wide at a cost of Rs 311 crore, land to be acquired from 24 villages

The Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh is soon to receive a significant gift. A meeting was held between MP Janardan Mishra, Sirmour MLA Divyaraj Singh, and the Collector regarding the dilapidated condition of the Rewa-Dabhara road, frequent accidents, and problems faced by vehicle drivers. It was informed that an amount of ₹311.62 crore has been sanctioned for the widening and reconstruction of the Sirmour to Dabhara section under the road construction project from Rewa to Dabhara.
A work plan for road construction has been prepared, and the construction work will commence soon. The MP emphasised the need for improvements in the Bardaha Valley, stating that adequate drainage systems should be ensured by constructing wide drains along with the road in Atraila and Patehra.
He stressed on making the road 18 metres wide at all locations. MLA Divyaraj Singh stated that the widening of the road is essential. A large number of houses and shops are situated on both sides of the road in the Patehra, Atraila, Latiyar, and Panwar areas, hence the interests of the local residents should be given special consideration during the construction work. He urged for the speedy completion of the construction work, keeping in mind the three technical parameters as well as practical aspects.
Collector Pratibha Pal informed that 27 villages are affected by the Dabhara-Sirmour road construction. Land acquisition will not be required in three of these villages. Land acquisition proposals have been prepared for the remaining 24 villages. Government land will be used for road construction. Private land will be acquired if necessary. There are more than 10 turns in the Bardaha Valley. The proposed road will have only three turns. Dangerous turns will be straightened, which will reduce accidents. The width will be kept between 18 to 36 metres.
