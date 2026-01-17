17 January 2026,

Saturday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

JLF 2026

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Lifestyle

icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Rewa

Road to be 18 metres wide at a cost of Rs 311 crore, land to be acquired from 24 villages

Madhya Pradesh News: Work on the Rewa-Dabhra road in Madhya Pradesh will commence soon. Land from 24 villages will be acquired for this purpose.

2 min read

Rewa

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 17, 2026

Land to be acquired from 24 villages

The Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh is soon to receive a significant gift. A meeting was held between MP Janardan Mishra, Sirmour MLA Divyaraj Singh, and the Collector regarding the dilapidated condition of the Rewa-Dabhara road, frequent accidents, and problems faced by vehicle drivers. It was informed that an amount of ₹311.62 crore has been sanctioned for the widening and reconstruction of the Sirmour to Dabhara section under the road construction project from Rewa to Dabhara.

A work plan for road construction has been prepared, and the construction work will commence soon. The MP emphasised the need for improvements in the Bardaha Valley, stating that adequate drainage systems should be ensured by constructing wide drains along with the road in Atraila and Patehra.

Road to be 18 Metres Wide

He stressed on making the road 18 metres wide at all locations. MLA Divyaraj Singh stated that the widening of the road is essential. A large number of houses and shops are situated on both sides of the road in the Patehra, Atraila, Latiyar, and Panwar areas, hence the interests of the local residents should be given special consideration during the construction work. He urged for the speedy completion of the construction work, keeping in mind the three technical parameters as well as practical aspects.

Land to be Acquired from 24 Villages

Collector Pratibha Pal informed that 27 villages are affected by the Dabhara-Sirmour road construction. Land acquisition will not be required in three of these villages. Land acquisition proposals have been prepared for the remaining 24 villages. Government land will be used for road construction. Private land will be acquired if necessary. There are more than 10 turns in the Bardaha Valley. The proposed road will have only three turns. Dangerous turns will be straightened, which will reduce accidents. The width will be kept between 18 to 36 metres.

Share the news:

City News

Indore News

Bhopal News

Gwalior News

Jabalpur News

Ratlam News

Updated on:

17 Jan 2026 02:22 pm

Published on:

17 Jan 2026 02:21 pm

News / Madhya Pradesh / Rewa / Road to be 18 metres wide at a cost of Rs 311 crore, land to be acquired from 24 villages

Big News

View All

Rewa

Madhya Pradesh

Trending

Major Action: Warrants Issued Against Corrupt Sarpanch-Secretaries in MP

action on corruption ex sarpanch secretary rewa panchayat ceo mp news
Rewa

Major News: 5.72 Lakh Voters in MP Under Scrutiny, ‘SIR’ of Voter List to Begin Soon

फोटो सोर्स: पत्रिका
Rewa

Rewa Gang War: Armed Youths Clash, Firing Reported

Rewa Gangwar crime news
Rewa

Madhya Pradesh Collector, SP summoned to Delhi by NHRC

Special

The child’s health deteriorated: dead lizard found in Samosa

samosa
Health
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.