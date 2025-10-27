Boiler explosion at Saharanpur factory kills two labourers, five injured

Firefighters entering the factory
UP News: A boiler exploded late on Sunday evening at a factory extracting oil from tyres in Sheikhpura Qadeem, Saharanpur. The incident occurred with a loud explosion, leading to a gas leak. Two labourers inside the factory died, while five were injured. All the injured have been admitted to the hospital, and the bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem. An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the incident.
Preliminary investigation and questioning revealed that two labourers were welding between the boiler's pipes. Suddenly, the boiler exploded, and a fire broke out. Following this, a gas leak began. It is believed that the injured labourers could not escape and died due to suffocation. One of the deceased labourers was a resident of Kaliyar, and the other was from the village Masavi in Muzaffarnagar. So far, it is only suspected that death occurred due to suffocation. The exact cause of death will be known only after the post-mortem report is received.
A factory extracting oil from tyres near the village of Sheikhpura Qadeem in the Dehat Kotwali area was inaugurated just last week. The factory owner's name is Brijesh Prajapati. The injured labourers have been admitted to a hospital in Deoband. Shoaib, 27, who died in this accident, was a resident of Kaliyar, while Kallu, 50, had come from Muzaffarnagar to work in this factory. Apart from them, the factory owner Brijesh Prajapati, along with labourers Suhail, Vishal, and Jitendra, were also injured.
The cause of the accident could not be ascertained. An investigation is being conducted to determine the reasons behind the accident. A team has been formed to find out how the accident occurred. Currently, all the injured are undergoing treatment. The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem. The families of the deceased also reached the district hospital late in the evening. Their families were in a state of mourning.
Big NewsView All
Saharanpur
Uttar Pradesh
Trending