Boiler explosion at Saharanpur factory kills two labourers, five injured

Preliminary investigation and questioning revealed that two labourers were welding between the boiler's pipes. Suddenly, the boiler exploded, and a fire broke out. Following this, a gas leak began. It is believed that the injured labourers could not escape and died due to suffocation. One of the deceased labourers was a resident of Kaliyar, and the other was from the village Masavi in Muzaffarnagar. So far, it is only suspected that death occurred due to suffocation. The exact cause of death will be known only after the post-mortem report is received.