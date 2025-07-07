Weather Alert: Heavy Rain Likely in Many UP Districts, Met Department Issues Warning

Weather Update: The meteorological department has predicted heavy rainfall in Saharanpur, Shamli, and Bijnor districts of Uttar Pradesh bordering Uttarakhand. Besides these, rain is also expected in Muzaffarnagar, Moradabad, Ghaziabad, Baghpat, Aligarh and Meerut. Light rain with thunderstorms is expected in other districts of UP. West UP is likely to experience a pleasant Monday, offering relief from the heat.
The meteorological department has issued a significant alert for the first Monday of Shravan. Heavy rainfall is expected in Saharanpur and Bijnor, districts bordering Haridwar in Uttarakhand. These districts experienced intense humidity on Sunday, with people facing stifling heat. A change in weather is expected from Monday morning, with a likelihood of rain. The meteorological department has predicted rainfall in over 40 districts of UP on Monday, but heavy rainfall is expected in Shamli, Saharanpur, Bijnor, and Muzaffarnagar.
In view of this alert from the meteorological department, caution has been advised in the Ghar area of Saharanpur and on the Saharanpur-Dehradun route. With the forecast of simultaneous rainfall in hilly and plain areas, there is a possibility of rapid water flow from the Shivalik hills and the swelling of rivers in the Ghar area of Saharanpur. Caution has also been advised on the Saharanpur-Dehradun route. The change in weather and rainfall will ease the journey for Kanwariyas. The heat over the past two days made carrying Kanwars arduous; the cooler weather will now provide relief.