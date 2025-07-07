Weather Alert: Heavy Rain Likely in Many UP Districts, Met Department Issues Warning

In view of this alert from the meteorological department, caution has been advised in the Ghar area of Saharanpur and on the Saharanpur-Dehradun route. With the forecast of simultaneous rainfall in hilly and plain areas, there is a possibility of rapid water flow from the Shivalik hills and the swelling of rivers in the Ghar area of Saharanpur. Caution has also been advised on the Saharanpur-Dehradun route. The change in weather and rainfall will ease the journey for Kanwariyas. The heat over the past two days made carrying Kanwars arduous; the cooler weather will now provide relief.