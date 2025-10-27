Jewellery Trader Missing After Silver Price Drop; Saharanpur Police Launch Search

Representative Image
UP News: A jeweller has gone missing under suspicious circumstances in Saharanpur. When the jeweller, who left home for his shop, could not be found after extensive searching, his family approached the Mandi police station and expressed fears of foul play, demanding a search for the jeweller. The police then began their investigation, but no trace was found, increasing the family's anxiety.
According to Mandi Kotwali Inspector Rojant Tyagi, the jeweller's family stated that Shubham Chaudhary resides in Jawahar Park and owns a shop within the Mandi Kotwali area. He is involved in the silver trade. On Saturday evening, he left his home for his shop around 4:00 PM on his scooter. Since then, Shubham has been missing, and his phone is switched off. The family now fears the worst.
Police have stated that the jeweller was in the silver trade and incurred significant losses in his business. In light of this, it is suspected that he might be under financial duress. The police are currently reviewing CCTV footage and obtaining his mobile call details. Investigations are also underway to ascertain with whom the jeweller had spoken in recent days.
