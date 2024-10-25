scriptTrain Coaches Derail in Meerut and Saharanpur | Latest News | Patrika News
UP News

Train Coaches Derail in Meerut and Saharanpur

Train Accident: Two bogies of Mail Express going for washing derailed in Meerut, while two wagons of a grain-laden goods train derailed in Saharanpur.

SaharanpurOct 25, 2024 / 01:17 pm

On Friday morning, the bogies of a goods train and the parcel bogies of the Mail Express train derailed in Saharanpur and Meerut respectively. Fortunately, there were no casualties in both accidents. Technical teams repaired the derailed bogies and sent the Mail Express train and goods train back on track. These two accidents did not affect rail traffic. Teams are investigating the reasons behind these accidents, which are currently being attributed to technical faults.

Mail Express Train Was Being Taken for Washing

The accident involving the parcel bogies of the Mail Express train occurred when it was being taken to the washing line in Meerut. The incident took place near Mandi Siding Rohata. A shifting machine was brought from Delhi to lift the derailed bogies, which were then put back on track. Since the train was going for washing, the accident did not affect rail traffic.

Grain-Laden Goods Train Derails in Saharanpur

On Friday morning, two wagons of a grain-laden goods train derailed near the Saharanpur railway station. The grain spilled onto the railway track. Fortunately, the accident occurred on a track meant for goods trains, so it did not affect passenger trains. Rail traffic continued to operate normally. The reasons behind the accident are being investigated, and it is being attributed to technical faults for now. Station Superintendent AK Tyagi said that an investigation is underway to determine the causes of the accident, which did not affect train traffic since it occurred on a separate track meant for goods trains.

