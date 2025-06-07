Saharanpur Fair Fire: Over 20 Shops Reduced to Ashes

A trade fair had been running for almost a month in South City ground on Delhi Road in the Kotwali Sadar Bazaar area. Thousands of families visited daily to enjoy the rides and the fair. A large crowd was expected on Saturday for Eid, but the fire broke out before then. The fire, which started around 7 am, destroyed 24 shops in a short time.
Shops Reduced to Ashes in Minutes Sethpal, the fair contractor, says he was asleep at home when the incident occurred. He received news of the fire and arrived to find firefighters already on the scene, bringing the blaze under control. He is unaware of the cause of the fire. He confirms that there were no casualties. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
How Was Permission Granted? This incident raises questions about how a fair was allowed to operate in a residential area and on what basis permission was granted. It was fortunate that the fire broke out in the morning; had it occurred at night, there could have been significant loss of life. The fairground has only one entrance and exit point. This raises concerns about whether regulations were ignored, and whether people’s lives were recklessly endangered.