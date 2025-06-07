scriptSaharanpur Fair Fire: Over 20 Shops Reduced to Ashes | Latest News | Patrika News
Saharanpur

Saharanpur Fair Fire: Over 20 Shops Reduced to Ashes

Fire: As shopkeepers left to offer Eid prayers this morning, a fire broke out in the fairgrounds. The flames were so intense that more than 20 shops were reduced to ashes in a short time.

SaharanpurJun 07, 2025 / 10:18 am

Patrika Desk

Fire

Fire in fair

A fire broke out unexpectedly Saturday morning at a trade fair in South City ground, Delhi Road, Saharanpur. The rapidly spreading flames quickly reduced shops to rubble. No casualties have been reported so far. Firefighters have brought the blaze under control, and an investigation into the cause of the incident is underway.
A trade fair had been running for almost a month in South City ground on Delhi Road in the Kotwali Sadar Bazaar area. Thousands of families visited daily to enjoy the rides and the fair. A large crowd was expected on Saturday for Eid, but the fire broke out before then. The fire, which started around 7 am, destroyed 24 shops in a short time.

Shops Reduced to Ashes in Minutes

Sethpal, the fair contractor, says he was asleep at home when the incident occurred. He received news of the fire and arrived to find firefighters already on the scene, bringing the blaze under control. He is unaware of the cause of the fire. He confirms that there were no casualties. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

How Was Permission Granted?

This incident raises questions about how a fair was allowed to operate in a residential area and on what basis permission was granted. It was fortunate that the fire broke out in the morning; had it occurred at night, there could have been significant loss of life. The fairground has only one entrance and exit point. This raises concerns about whether regulations were ignored, and whether people’s lives were recklessly endangered.

