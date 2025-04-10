Soldier Shot Dead While Testifying in Brother's Murder Case

Vikrant was a witness in his brother’s murder case 25-year-old soldier Vikrant Gurjar was stationed in Jammu. Four days ago, he came to Ganv Mundikhedi village in Rampur Maniharan area of Saharanpur on leave. Previously, one of Vikrant’s brothers had been murdered. Vikrant had testified in this case two days ago. His younger brother, Harsh, said that Vikrant left home around 8 pm but did not return. A search was conducted throughout the night, but he could not be found. In the morning, villagers found a body near the village, which was identified as Vikrant’s. Upon receiving information about the murder, the police arrived at the scene, inspected the crime scene, and sent the body for post-mortem.

Police force deployed in the village Following the incident, a police force has been deployed in the village. The police are working on several angles in this case. Senior Superintendent of Police Rohit Singh Sajwan stated that some clues have been found. Further action will be taken based on the complaint filed by the family members.