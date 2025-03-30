Ranthambore National Park Entry Fees May Rise by 10% from April 1

Park Entry Fees Increased Annually Since 2016 It is noteworthy that park entry fees have been increased every year since 2016. However, the Forest Department only increases the entry fee by ten percent, not the entire amount. Therefore, an increase of ₹50 to ₹100 per person is expected for jeep and canter safaris.

Current Park Entry Fees According to information received from the Forest Department, currently, Indian tourists pay ₹889 and foreign tourists pay ₹2294 for a canter safari. For jeep safaris, ₹1470 is charged for Indian tourists and ₹2790 for foreign tourists.

Annual Fee Increases Met with Opposition Those involved in the tourism industry in Ranthambore are opposing the Forest Department’s policy of increasing park entry fees annually. They argue that Ranthambore’s entry fees are already high, and further increases are inappropriate, placing an unnecessary financial burden on tourists. They also fear that repeated price hikes could divert tourists to tiger reserves in other states.