Ranthambore National Park Entry Fees May Rise by 10% from April 1

Sawai Madhopur

Rajasthan News: Visiting the tigers of Ranthambore National Park is soon to become more expensive. According to the Forest Department, new rates will come into effect from April 1st.

Sawai MadhopurMar 30, 2025 / 10:50 am

Patrika Desk

Rajasthan News: Visiting Ranthambore National Park is about to get more expensive. The Forest Department is planning to increase park entry fees by approximately 10 percent. According to reports, the new rates will come into effect from the morning shift on 1 April.

Park Entry Fees Increased Annually Since 2016

It is noteworthy that park entry fees have been increased every year since 2016. However, the Forest Department only increases the entry fee by ten percent, not the entire amount. Therefore, an increase of ₹50 to ₹100 per person is expected for jeep and canter safaris.

Current Park Entry Fees

According to information received from the Forest Department, currently, Indian tourists pay ₹889 and foreign tourists pay ₹2294 for a canter safari. For jeep safaris, ₹1470 is charged for Indian tourists and ₹2790 for foreign tourists.

Annual Fee Increases Met with Opposition

Those involved in the tourism industry in Ranthambore are opposing the Forest Department’s policy of increasing park entry fees annually. They argue that Ranthambore’s entry fees are already high, and further increases are inappropriate, placing an unnecessary financial burden on tourists. They also fear that repeated price hikes could divert tourists to tiger reserves in other states.

New Rates Effective 1 April

As in previous years, a 10 percent increase in entry fees will be implemented this year. The new rates will be effective from the morning shift on 1 April.
Pramod Kumar Dhakar, Deputy Conservator of Forests (Tourism), Ranthambore Tiger Project, Sawai Madhopur.

