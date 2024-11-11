scriptBio Fiber: Found an Alternative to Avoid Plastic Damage, Now ‘Bio Fiber’ is Also Extremely Harmful to the Earth | Latest News | Patrika News
Bio Fiber: Found an Alternative to Avoid Plastic Damage, Now ‘Bio Fiber’ is Also Extremely Harmful to the Earth

Bio fiber hazards: To save the earth from plastic, bio fiber is being used in place of plastic. Its use is increasing in clothes, wet wipes, and period products.

New DelhiNov 11, 2024 / 12:47 pm

Patrika Desk

Bio-fiber hazards: Many new eco-friendly fibers or bio-degradable products created to reduce the use of traditional plastic are also proving to be harmful to the Earth. According to research by London scientists, such bio-materials are being used to make clothes, wet wipes, and period products. However, washing these clothes, using their waste as manure, and other uses release microfibers that mix with the air, soil, and water. These microfibers can be harmful to the environment and living organisms.

Assessing the Damage Caused to Earthworms

Research has tested the effects of traditional polyester fibers and two bio-based fibers, viscose, and lyocell, on earthworms, a crucial species for global soil health. The study found that at high concentrations, 30% of earthworms died after 72 hours of exposure to polyester, while the mortality rate was much higher for earthworms exposed to bio-based fibers. In the case of lyocell, it was 60%, and for viscose, it was 80%. This new study follows up on previous research published in 2024, which showed that the materials used in biodegradable tea bags can increase the mortality rate of earthworms by up to 15% and have harmful effects on their reproduction.

Global Plastic Treaty Talks in Busan

The research results come just weeks before global leaders gather in Busan, South Korea, for the final round of talks on a potential global plastics treaty. According to the researchers, this study highlights the importance of testing new materials being advocated as alternatives to plastic before they are released into the open market. The study, published in the Environment Science and Technology Journal, is part of the Bio-Plastic-Risk project and was conducted by researchers from Plymouth University and the University of Bath.

Need for Testing Before Use

According to data, over 320,000 tons of bio-based and biodegradable fibers were produced worldwide in 2022. A significant portion of these will mix with the environment. Research has shown that these products have adverse effects on earthworms, so it is essential to gather more information about these products before promoting their use. – Dr. Vanni Coroten-Jones, lead author of the study.

