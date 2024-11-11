Bio Fiber: Found an Alternative to Avoid Plastic Damage, Now ‘Bio Fiber’ is Also Extremely Harmful to the Earth

Assessing the Damage Caused to Earthworms Research has tested the effects of traditional polyester fibers and two bio-based fibers, viscose, and lyocell, on earthworms, a crucial species for global soil health. The study found that at high concentrations, 30% of earthworms died after 72 hours of exposure to polyester, while the mortality rate was much higher for earthworms exposed to bio-based fibers. In the case of lyocell, it was 60%, and for viscose, it was 80%. This new study follows up on previous research published in 2024, which showed that the materials used in biodegradable tea bags can increase the mortality rate of earthworms by up to 15% and have harmful effects on their reproduction.

Global Plastic Treaty Talks in Busan The research results come just weeks before global leaders gather in Busan, South Korea, for the final round of talks on a potential global plastics treaty. According to the researchers, this study highlights the importance of testing new materials being advocated as alternatives to plastic before they are released into the open market. The study, published in the Environment Science and Technology Journal, is part of the Bio-Plastic-Risk project and was conducted by researchers from Plymouth University and the University of Bath.