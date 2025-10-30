Encroachments Removed Amidst Controversy: Temporary Shops Cleared, Carts Seized, JCBs Deployed on Permanent Structures

During the action, the Municipal Corporation team demolished construction work carried out in front of shops between Jail Building and Jaistambh Chowk. It is reported that shop owners had constructed stairs and platforms on the footpath outside their shops. This caused problems for people walking on the footpath. Considering this, action was taken to demolish over 50 construction works on the footpath. During this, a shop owner in front of the District Hospital also attempted to protest the Municipal Corporation's action, although the matter was later resolved.