Shahdol

Encroachments Removed Amidst Controversy: Temporary Shops Cleared, Carts Seized, JCBs Deployed on Permanent Structures

Encroachments Removed: The Municipal Corporation has cleared the city's footpaths of encroachments. An anti-encroachment drive was carried out between Jail Building and Jaisthambh Chowk. Temporary shops were removed. Street-side carts were seized. JCBs were used even on permanent structures.

2 min read
Google source verification

Shahdol

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 30, 2025

Encroachments Removed

Encroachment removed from city amid controversies (Photo Source: Patrika)

Encroachments Removed: The Municipal Corporation of Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol has taken action to remove encroachments from the footpath. In an anti-encroachment drive conducted between Jail Building and Jaistambh Chowk, temporary shops were removed, along with the confiscation of pushcarts kept on the footpath and roadside, and the demolition of permanent structures.

During this, the municipal staff also faced opposition. The entire revenue staff of the Municipal Corporation was present during the action.

It is noteworthy that the footpaths, which were meant for pedestrians along the roadside, had been completely occupied. Complaints regarding this were being received frequently. Despite announcements by the Municipal Corporation, shopkeepers and encroachers were not vacating the footpaths. Consequently, on the orders of the Chief Municipal Officer, the revenue staff of the Municipal Corporation conducted a campaign on Wednesday to remove the encroachments from the footpaths.

Opposition to Removal of Temporary Shops

Near the Jail Building, some cloth merchants had set up shops selling warm clothes. The municipal staff had asked them to remove the shops three days prior. An announcement was also made regarding this. Despite this, the shops were not removed. When the municipal staff arrived at the spot to take action on Wednesday, local residents began to oppose the action. Amidst the opposition, the Municipal Corporation removed the shops from there.

Dispute Over Demolition of Construction

A dispute arose on the Rajendra Talkies Chowk to Jaistambh Chowk route during the demolition of the permanent construction of a biryani shop owner. The shop owner insisted it was private land and became confrontational. In the meantime, a tense situation developed between the Municipal Corporation and the shop owner. Subsequently, the municipal staff removed the permanent construction and the pushcart on the footpath using a JCB.

Permanent Structures in Front of Shops Demolished

During the action, the Municipal Corporation team demolished construction work carried out in front of shops between Jail Building and Jaistambh Chowk. It is reported that shop owners had constructed stairs and platforms on the footpath outside their shops. This caused problems for people walking on the footpath. Considering this, action was taken to demolish over 50 construction works on the footpath. During this, a shop owner in front of the District Hospital also attempted to protest the Municipal Corporation's action, although the matter was later resolved.

Police Force Not Provided Despite Request

The Municipal Corporation had requested police force from the administration and police department for the anti-encroachment campaign. Despite this, they were not provided with police personnel. The Municipal Corporation staff had to carry out the entire operation without police presence. Engineer Sukhendra Singh Tomar, Motilal Singh, Mayank Mishra, the fire brigade team, and the revenue staff of the Municipal Corporation were present during the action.

