Massive Fire Engulfs Shahdol Shopping Complex

Huge Fire: News of a major incident is emerging from Shahdol, Madhya Pradesh. A massive fire broke out Tuesday morning in the Haryana Handloom complex located in the Gandhi Chowk area. The fire quickly engulfed dozens of nearby shops. The intensity of the fire caused panic in nearby establishments, including Bharati Press, Bharati Tower Hotel, and Haryana Handloom, within minutes.
According to eyewitnesses, the flames rapidly consumed the three-story building. The building reportedly housed a gym and several other shops.
There are fears that some people may be trapped inside the hotel. Following the incident, local police and administrative officials arrived at the scene and rescue operations have begun. The heavy smoke and fire are continuously hindering relief efforts. Eyewitnesses report that while the fire brigade arrived promptly, a lack of equipment and coordination is making it extremely challenging to control the fire.
Locals are accusing the fire brigade of inadequate arrangements. The lack of sufficient resources and timely effective action has allowed the fire to spread further. Additional fire engines are being brought in from other areas to control the situation. While the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, it is suspected to be due to a short circuit or contact with flammable material. Administrative officials are on the scene assessing the situation.
This incident has once again exposed the inadequacies of safety and fire-fighting arrangements in the crowded Gandhi Chowk area. Buildings in this area, constantly under commercial pressure, do not meet fire safety standards, as evidenced by today's incident.