Rajasthan News: Another Plan of Gehlot Government is Ready for Change! Madan Dilawar Gives Big Hints

Madan Dilawar: The nutrition of children is also getting entangled in the midst of the scissors of previous government’s schemes.

SikarSep 26, 2024 / 01:43 am

The nutrition of children is also getting entangled amid the scissors of the previous government’s schemes. The government schools are not providing milk to students along with nutritious food under the Chief Minister Bal Gopal Yojana. Under this scheme, 70 lakh students in government schools and madrasas up to class VIII were given milk powder processed milk daily. However, since the new academic session, students have not been given milk. The reason is the non-availability of milk powder.

Madan Dilawar Says – Children Do Not Like Powdered Milk

The Education Department informed the state government about this two months ago, but no decision has been taken yet. During the previous government’s tenure, milk powder was supplied to government schools for the entire session 2023-24. Meanwhile, the state government has also announced to provide coarse grains to government school students, but now neither milk nor coarse grains are being provided to them. On the other hand, Education Minister Madan Dilawar says that children do not like powdered milk, so changes will be made to the scheme. Consideration is being given to coarse grains. However, no orders have been issued yet.

BJP Gave Milk Two Days a Week, Congress Six Days

During the BJP government’s tenure from 2013-18, students were given fresh cow’s milk on Tuesdays and Fridays. Later, the Congress government changed the scheme and started providing milk powder-based milk to students six days a week, excluding Sundays.
The government schools cannot say anything about the milk being provided under the Bal Gopal Yojana. Whatever statement the Education Minister has given regarding millet, that will happen. Whatever instructions are given, they will be followed. – Vishwa Mohan Sharma, Commissioner, Mid-Day Meal
In government schools, teachers go door-to-door to promote government facilities and increase enrollment. Not providing milk to students in the new session is unfair to poor children. – Upendra Sharma, State General Secretary, Rajasthan Teachers’ Union (Shekhawat)
In most schools, milk powder is not being supplied. The Education Minister’s announcement to distribute coarse grains is a good initiative, but it has not started yet. The coarse grain scheme is better than milk, and the government should start it soon. – Vipin Prakash Sharma, State President, Rajasthan Primary and Secondary Teachers’ Union

