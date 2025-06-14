scriptHusband Kills Wife for Not Making Food on Time | Latest News | Patrika News
Husband Kills Wife for Not Making Food on Time

Sikar police have arrested a man who had fled after allegedly murdering his wife on June 8th on Kanwarpura Road in Sikar, Rajasthan.

SikarJun 14, 2025 / 07:28 pm

Patrika Desk

Sikar. The Kotwali police have arrested a man who had fled after murdering his wife on June 8th in Sikar city, Rajasthan, on Kanwarpura Road. The accused, Mukesh (35), son of Jagannath Tanwar, a resident of Tundi Bamlas, Jhalawar, was arrested by the police from the Madhya Pradesh border. Kotwali SHO Sunil Jangid said that the accused had an argument with his wife, Shanti Devi, over her not making food on time. In a fit of rage, he confessed to strangling her with a dupatta. The interrogation of the accused and the investigation of the case are currently underway.

Relationship Six Months Old

On June 9th, Lal Singh, a resident of Rajgarh district, Madhya Pradesh, reported to the police that his daughter, Shanti Bai, had been married to Mukesh about six months ago. They had been living on Kanwarpura Road and working as labourers for about a month. During this time, he murdered his wife over a dispute about cooking and fled after leaving the body in the room.

Arrest Made in Village

Kotwali SHO Sunil Jangid said that after the incident, the accused was searched in several places in the city, including the railway station and bus stand. A team of ASI Tufansingh and constables Dinesh Kumar and Dilip Kumar was also sent to Jhalawar. Upon receiving information about his presence in the village of Tundi, he was apprehended with the help of the Dangipura police station. SHO Sunil Jangid and Constable Shankarlal also played a significant role in the team.

