Husband Kills Wife for Not Making Food on Time

Relationship Six Months Old On June 9th, Lal Singh, a resident of Rajgarh district, Madhya Pradesh, reported to the police that his daughter, Shanti Bai, had been married to Mukesh about six months ago. They had been living on Kanwarpura Road and working as labourers for about a month. During this time, he murdered his wife over a dispute about cooking and fled after leaving the body in the room.

Arrest Made in Village Kotwali SHO Sunil Jangid said that after the incident, the accused was searched in several places in the city, including the railway station and bus stand. A team of ASI Tufansingh and constables Dinesh Kumar and Dilip Kumar was also sent to Jhalawar. Upon receiving information about his presence in the village of Tundi, he was apprehended with the help of the Dangipura police station. SHO Sunil Jangid and Constable Shankarlal also played a significant role in the team.