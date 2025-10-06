IMD Orange Alert: Hailstorm and Heavy Rain Predicted in Rajasthan within 24 Hours

The Meteorological Department has issued a concerning alert for farmers. According to the Meteorological Centre Jaipur, there is a possibility of heavy rainfall and hailstorms in several areas of Shekhawati on Monday. These conditions are being caused by the activation of a western disturbance. The centre stated that the rain would occur in the afternoon with thunderstorms and winds blowing at speeds of 30 to 40 km per hour. In this regard, the Meteorological Centre has also issued a separate orange alert for the Sikar district.