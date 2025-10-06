IMD Orange Alert: Hailstorm and Heavy Rain Predicted in Rajasthan within 24 Hours

Photo: Patrika
Weather Update: Hailstones the size of chickpeas fell in the Sri Ganganagar district of Rajasthan. Following this, the Meteorological Department has issued an alert for the next 24 hours, predicting thunderstorms with hail, and heavy rain accompanied by strong winds. An orange alert has been issued for Alwar, Jaipur, Jhunjhunu, Khairthal-Tijara, Kotputli-Behror, Sikar, Bikaner, Churu, Deedwana-Kuchaman, Hanumangarh, Nagaur, and Sri Ganganagar. Additionally, a yellow alert has been issued for the remaining districts.
The Meteorological Department has issued a concerning alert for farmers. According to the Meteorological Centre Jaipur, there is a possibility of heavy rainfall and hailstorms in several areas of Shekhawati on Monday. These conditions are being caused by the activation of a western disturbance. The centre stated that the rain would occur in the afternoon with thunderstorms and winds blowing at speeds of 30 to 40 km per hour. In this regard, the Meteorological Centre has also issued a separate orange alert for the Sikar district.
According to the Meteorological Centre, the impact of the western disturbance is expected to be most significant in Shekhawati and Bikaner on Monday. During this period, there is a high probability of moderate to heavy rainfall in several areas accompanied by strong winds in the afternoon.
The Meteorological Department has stated that the effect of the western disturbance will persist in the state until Tuesday. On Monday, moderate to heavy rainfall is expected in Jodhpur, Bikaner, Ajmer, Jaipur, Udaipur, the Ajmer division, and parts of Shekhawati. Subsequently, on Tuesday, there is a high possibility of rain in parts of Jaipur, Bharatpur, Kota, and Udaipur divisions. Following this, the weather is expected to start clearing up.
Meanwhile, the weather in Sikar district took a turn on Sunday. Clouds that had gathered since morning intensified in the afternoon. After 4 PM, light rain was observed in the city and surrounding areas, bringing a chill to the air. At the Fatehpur Agricultural Research Centre, the minimum temperature recorded was 23.4 degrees Celsius, and the maximum temperature was 35.2 degrees Celsius.
