23 July 2025,

Wednesday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

INDvsENG

TAFE MF Logo

Weather

Bihar Election 2025

Iran Israel Conflict

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Sikar

Khatu Shyam Temple: No darshan of Baba Shyam for 2 days, temple administration shares reason

Khatu Shyam Mandir: For devotees of Baba Shyam, enshrined in Khatushyam, Sikar district, this period has become a test of faith and patience.

Sikar

Patrika Desk

Jul 23, 2025

Khatu Shyam Mandir
Khatu Shyam Mandir (Patrika Photo)

Sikar: The Khatushyam Temple, a symbol of faith and devotion, is currently undertaking its traditional tilak shringar ceremony. Therefore, the temple doors will be temporarily closed from 10 pm on 25 July after the shayan aarti (bedtime prayer) and will reopen at 5 pm on 26 July with the sandhya aarti (evening prayer). During this time, general devotees will not be permitted to have darshan (view of the deity).

The Shri Shyam Mandir Committee has clarified that this is a regular religious process, undertaken annually, where Baba Shyam is bathed with five sacred liquids (panchadravya) and adorned with special decorations. This entire ritual takes approximately 8 to 12 hours. The committee has appealed to devotees to plan their visits accordingly, keeping the duration of the tilak shringar in mind.

Committee Minister's Statement

Committee minister Manvendra Singh Chouhan, while providing information, stated that this decision has been taken to uphold tradition and the method of worship. The advance notice is being given to avoid any confusion. He added that the few hours of wait, undertaken with the same faith that Baba Shyam's devotees show when visiting, further strengthens their relationship with the deity.

Baba Shyam: A Symbol of Faith, Sacrifice, and Belief

Baba Shyam is worshipped as the 'support of the helpless' and the deity of the Kali Yuga. His glory is associated with the Mahabharata era, when Barbarik, the grandson of Bhima, offered his head to Lord Krishna before participating in the war. Pleased by this great sacrifice, Lord Krishna blessed him that in the Kali Yuga, he would be worshipped as Shyam and would be a support in every difficulty faced by his devotees.

Even today, lakhs of devotees come to Baba Shyam's court with their faith and belief. The temple committee has urged all devotees to respect this tradition and visit the temple for darshan only after the doors have reopened.

Share the news:

City News

Jaipur News

Jodhpur News

Alwar News

Sikar News

Kota News

Published on:

23 Jul 2025 11:45 am

English News / Rajasthan / Sikar / Khatu Shyam Temple: No darshan of Baba Shyam for 2 days, temple administration shares reason
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

India Vs Eng Test

Iran Israel Conflict Latest Updates

Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crashs

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.