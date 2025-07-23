Khatu Shyam Temple: No darshan of Baba Shyam for 2 days, temple administration shares reason

Baba Shyam is worshipped as the 'support of the helpless' and the deity of the Kali Yuga. His glory is associated with the Mahabharata era, when Barbarik, the grandson of Bhima, offered his head to Lord Krishna before participating in the war. Pleased by this great sacrifice, Lord Krishna blessed him that in the Kali Yuga, he would be worshipped as Shyam and would be a support in every difficulty faced by his devotees.