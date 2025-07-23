Khatu Shyam Temple: No darshan of Baba Shyam for 2 days, temple administration shares reason

Sikar: The Khatushyam Temple, a symbol of faith and devotion, is currently undertaking its traditional tilak shringar ceremony. Therefore, the temple doors will be temporarily closed from 10 pm on 25 July after the shayan aarti (bedtime prayer) and will reopen at 5 pm on 26 July with the sandhya aarti (evening prayer). During this time, general devotees will not be permitted to have darshan (view of the deity).
The Shri Shyam Mandir Committee has clarified that this is a regular religious process, undertaken annually, where Baba Shyam is bathed with five sacred liquids (panchadravya) and adorned with special decorations. This entire ritual takes approximately 8 to 12 hours. The committee has appealed to devotees to plan their visits accordingly, keeping the duration of the tilak shringar in mind.
Committee minister Manvendra Singh Chouhan, while providing information, stated that this decision has been taken to uphold tradition and the method of worship. The advance notice is being given to avoid any confusion. He added that the few hours of wait, undertaken with the same faith that Baba Shyam's devotees show when visiting, further strengthens their relationship with the deity.
Baba Shyam is worshipped as the 'support of the helpless' and the deity of the Kali Yuga. His glory is associated with the Mahabharata era, when Barbarik, the grandson of Bhima, offered his head to Lord Krishna before participating in the war. Pleased by this great sacrifice, Lord Krishna blessed him that in the Kali Yuga, he would be worshipped as Shyam and would be a support in every difficulty faced by his devotees.
Even today, lakhs of devotees come to Baba Shyam's court with their faith and belief. The temple committee has urged all devotees to respect this tradition and visit the temple for darshan only after the doors have reopened.