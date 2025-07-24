24 July 2025,

Thursday

Sikar

Land Acquisition Notice Issued Amidst Protest for New Rajasthan Rail Line

The Ministry of Railways has issued a notification for land acquisition for a new 17.49-kilometre-long railway line project between Ringas and Khatushyamji.

Sikar

Patrika Desk

Jul 24, 2025

Ringas-Khatu-Shyamji-Rail-Project-1
Photo: Meta AI Generated

Khatushyamji. After much controversy and opposition, the Ministry of Railways (North Western Railway, Construction Organisation) has finally issued a notification for land acquisition for the 17.49-kilometre-long new railway line project between Ringas and Khatushyamji. The issuance of the notification has intensified activity in the area.

According to the notification, the Ministry of Railways will acquire 24.2811 hectares of land on August 8th. This land is located in the villages of Ringas, Kotdi Dhayalan, Charanvas, Piravali, Devpura, Lampuwa, Tapipalya, Abhawas, Kaipura, and Khatushyamji. The notification includes the names of the affected farmers along with their bank details.

Villagers Demanded Project Cancellation

Villagers had met with elected representatives and officials, demanding the project's cancellation. However, the government has now made its intentions clear by issuing the notification. It is noteworthy that in the railway's plan to extend the rail route from Ringas-Khatushyamji to Sujangarh (via Salasar), the survey and marking for the first phase, from Khatu to Palsana, have already been completed.



Approved Budget of ₹254.06 Crore

The central government approved a budget of ₹254.06 crore in March 2024 for the Ringas to Khatushyamji railway line. Along with the survey, the railway had also decided on the location of the station. In the meantime, work had stopped due to opposition from locals. However, with the issuance of the land acquisition notification, the rail project is expected to commence soon.



Trains to Run at 160 kmph

A 17.9-kilometre railway line is to be laid between Ringas and Khatushyamji. According to railway officials, in addition to strengthening the track for a speed of 160 kmph, robust safety measures, including signalling and fencing, will be implemented. The new DPR ensures that the journey from Ringas to Khatushyamji will be completed in less time and with complete safety.

Published on:

24 Jul 2025 01:28 pm

English News / Rajasthan / Sikar / Land Acquisition Notice Issued Amidst Protest for New Rajasthan Rail Line
