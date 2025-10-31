Rajasthan New Expressway: 6 Lane Expressway to Pass Through 43 Villages of Shekhawati, Easing Travel Across 3 States

Sikar/Neemkathana: The district of Sikar in Rajasthan is set to get a six-lane Greenfield Expressway in the coming days. This expressway is proposed from Kotputli to Bikaner. The expressway will pass through 43 villages of Sikar district and 30 villages of Neemkathana subdivision.
The construction of the 295 km long expressway will further improve connectivity for Neemkathana and other cities.
The construction of this expressway will facilitate smoother travel to Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and North India via Kotputli, as well as to Bikaner, Jaipur, Ajmer, and Gujarat.
According to sources, the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the construction of this expressway has been prepared. Meanwhile, demarcation of the land is being done by planting pillars. A list of villages for land acquisition for the expressway has been released.
The list of villages for land acquisition includes 15 villages from Neemkathana and Patan tehsils, three from Khandel, eight from Shri Madhopur, and two from Ringas.
With the construction of the expressway, Neemkathana will have direct connectivity to the industrial areas of Delhi, Jaipur, and Gujarat. This will accelerate business activities. Powder for tile manufacturing is sent daily from Neemkathana to factories in Gujarat.
Business activities also take place with Delhi and Jaipur. After its construction, time and cost will be saved. Additionally, business will improve further. Moreover, new employment opportunities will be created for the youth through the construction work and the growing industries.
Currently, one has to travel to Delhi via Patan and Kotputli, and to Jaipur via Ajitgarh and Chomu. These road routes are currently under heavy pressure. After the construction of the expressway, the pressure on these highways will decrease, leading to a reduction in accidents.
Local farmers will find it easier to transport their agricultural produce to major cities quickly. Additionally, after the construction of the expressway, the prices of land in its vicinity will increase, and investment possibilities will grow.
1. Patan: Fatehpur, Kurdiya, Ramsinghpura, Bopiya, Chhajakinangal, Hasampur, Mehtanagar, Dhandhela, Khariya, Nyorana, Narayanpura, Nrisinhwala, Dokan, Nathuwala, and Bhageshwar.
2.Neemkathana: Bharala, Mahawa, Nimod, Manpura, Vallabhdas Pura, Gaonri, Hiranagar, Jhirana, Ganwar, Mangalpura, Basri Khurd, Basri Kalan, Harjanpura, and Pritampuri.
3.Khandel: Kanwat, Loharwara, and Garhbhopji.
4. Shri Madhopur: Nalot, Kotri Simarla, Shivram ka Bas, Derawali, Prithvipura, Mau, Araniya, and Jalalpura.
5. Ringas: Sargoth and Parasrampura.
