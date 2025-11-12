Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Sikar

Sikar Bypass Road: New bypass to be built in Rajasthan at a cost of ₹250 crore; this will be the route

Sikar Bypass Road: Efforts to connect the bypass from Fatehpur Road to Nawalgarh Road in Sikar city have intensified.

Sikar

Patrika Desk

Nov 12, 2025

Sikar: There is good news for the residents of Sikar city in Rajasthan. Efforts to connect the bypass from Fatehpur Road to Nawalgarh Road in the city have intensified. After a budget sanction of ₹250 crore, the Public Works Department (PWD) has floated tenders for the Detailed Project Report (DPR) of the 6.5 km road.

This will outline the construction of a four-lane road from Sabalpura on Fatehpur Road to Kudli Stand on Nawalgarh Road. The DPR, with a tender value of ₹26.25 lakh, has a completion period of four months. Consequently, hopes are high for the swift implementation of this major project, which will alleviate traffic congestion in the city.

Distance to be Reduced by Four Kilometres

Currently, to travel from the Government Science College in Sabalpura to Kudli Stand, people have to cover a distance of 10.4 km via the Nawalgarh bridge. With the construction of the new bypass, this distance will be reduced by approximately four kilometres. Commuters travelling from Nawalgarh Road to the Bikaner bypass will also be able to avoid the city's traffic jams.

Citizens to Get Relief from Traffic Congestion

The traffic pressure in Sikar, known as the 'City of Education', is continuously increasing. Currently, the only option for people to travel from the Bikaner bypass to Nawalgarh Road is to pass through the city. Once the new bypass is ready, people will be able to reach Nawalgarh Road directly via the bypass. This will help reduce traffic congestion in the inner areas of the city.

This Will Be the Route of the New Bypass

The new bypass is proposed to start near the Government Science College in Sabalpura, passing outside Jagmalpura and Bhadwasi, and extending slightly beyond Kudli Stand. This entire 6.5-kilometre stretch will be a four-lane road with separate lanes for incoming and outgoing traffic. This will benefit thousands of students and travellers.

Two Overbridges to be Constructed on the Railway Line

The proposed new route also crosses two railway lines, one towards Nawalgarh and the other towards Fatehpur. However, commuters will not have to wait for the gates to open to cross them. Two railway overbridges will be constructed on both these lines. This will allow travellers to cross these routes without any hindrance.

When Will the New Jhunjhunu Bypass Connect to Jaipur Road?

The plan for a bypass to connect the Bikaner Highway to Jhunjhunu Road has started to materialise. However, a bypass to connect Jaipur Road to Jhunjhunu Road was announced two years ago, but efforts on the ground have not yet begun.

Work Will Commence Soon

Tenders have been invited until November 12 for the DPR of the four-lane road, including two ROBs, from Fatehpur Road to Nawalgarh Road. The 6.5-kilometre route will be constructed from near the Government Science College, passing through Jagmalpura and Bhadwasi, to a point beyond Kudli Stand. Work on these will commence soon, which will greatly benefit the people of the district.
- Sudhir Chaudhary, Executive Engineer, PWD, Sikar

12 Nov 2025 08:11 am

English News / Rajasthan / Sikar / Sikar Bypass Road: New bypass to be built in Rajasthan at a cost of ₹250 crore; this will be the route

