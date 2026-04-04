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Sonbhadra

Sonbhadra to Get Airport, ₹23 Crore Sanctioned; Third in Purvanchal

Purvanchal's third-largest airport will be built in Muirpur. The government has released a budget of ₹23 crore for this. The paperwork for the construction work has also been completed...

2 min read

Sonbhadra

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Patrika Desk

Apr 04, 2026

Sonbhadra: The third airport of Purvanchal is going to be built in Myorpur. For this, an amount of Rs 23 crore has been sanctioned by the government. This airport will be built under the supervision of the officials of Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport, Varanasi, for which preparations have intensified. It is being said that this airport will be constructed on 70 acres of land.

Paperwork Completed

According to information, the third largest airport of Purvanchal will be built in Myorpur. For this, the government has released a budget of Rs 23 crore. The paperwork for the construction work has also been completed. It is expected that the construction work will start from the last week of April and it will be constructed on the lines of Azamgarh Airport. It is being said that regional and non-connecting flights will be operated from here.

Court Had Put a Stay

Actually, the construction of the airport here has been going on since 2022. Earlier, there was a dispute over the land identified for parking, due to which the court had put a stay on it. In 2025, the High Court removed the stay on the land, after which the government released a budget of Rs 23 crore for this airport. It has to be completed under the supervision of the officials of Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport, Varanasi. According to officials, after completing all formalities, the construction work can start from this month.

The construction of this airport will be on about 70 acres of land and the runway length will be 2000 meters. A small terminal building, VIP lounge, parking, security, and check-in counters will also be built here. There will be a special conveyor system for luggage, which will be built to deliver checked-in baggage from the aircraft to the passengers in the arrival hall.

What Officials Said

Puneet Gupta, Director of Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport, Varanasi, said that the budget for this airport has been released by the government. It will be constructed on the same lines as the airport was built in Azamgarh. It is expected that this construction work will start soon. This is expected to benefit passengers from Purvanchal, Chhattisgarh, and Jharkhand.

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Updated on:

04 Apr 2026 08:41 am

Published on:

04 Apr 2026 08:40 am

News / Uttar Pradesh / Sonbhadra / Sonbhadra to Get Airport, ₹23 Crore Sanctioned; Third in Purvanchal

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