Sonbhadra to Get Airport, ₹23 Crore Sanctioned; Third in Purvanchal

Actually, the construction of the airport here has been going on since 2022. Earlier, there was a dispute over the land identified for parking, due to which the court had put a stay on it. In 2025, the High Court removed the stay on the land, after which the government released a budget of Rs 23 crore for this airport. It has to be completed under the supervision of the officials of Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport, Varanasi. According to officials, after completing all formalities, the construction work can start from this month.