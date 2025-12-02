AI Dictates Winter Diet: What to Eat, What to Avoid, and How to Boost Immunity

Jaipur. The country's most trusted AI has released a diet chart for winter today, causing a stir on social media. #WinterDietByAI is trending. People are taking screenshots and making them wallpapers, and grandmothers are forwarding them on WhatsApp University. The AI's decree has arrived: eat this in winter, or you'll catch a cold and lose your immunity. Now, AI is answering what to eat and what not to eat in winter.

As the cold increases, the body needs more energy and warmth. Therefore, nutrition experts are advising to include desi ghee, jaggery, dry fruits, sesame seeds, peanuts, and millets like bajra and jowar in the daily diet.