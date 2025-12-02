Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Parliament Winter Session

PM Modi

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Jaipur

AI Dictates Winter Diet: What to Eat, What to Avoid, and How to Boost Immunity

AI released a diet chart for winter that has created a stir on social media. Read the full story to know in detail.

2 min read
Google source verification

Jaipur

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 02, 2025

Image: Freepik

Jaipur. The country's most trusted AI has released a diet chart for winter today, causing a stir on social media. #WinterDietByAI is trending. People are taking screenshots and making them wallpapers, and grandmothers are forwarding them on WhatsApp University. The AI's decree has arrived: eat this in winter, or you'll catch a cold and lose your immunity. Now, AI is answering what to eat and what not to eat in winter.
As the cold increases, the body needs more energy and warmth. Therefore, nutrition experts are advising to include desi ghee, jaggery, dry fruits, sesame seeds, peanuts, and millets like bajra and jowar in the daily diet.

AI Gives the Green Light (Eat Daily, As Much As You Want)

  • Gajar ka halwa with ghee, and almonds
  • Homemade til-gur (sesame and jaggery) ladoos
  • Ginger-jaggery-ghee tea in the morning and evening
  • Sarson ka saag (mustard greens curry) with makki ki roti (corn flatbread) with butter
  • Almonds, walnuts, raisins, munakka (dried grapes)
  • 2-3 spoons of desi ghee daily (AI said, "Don't be afraid, it's medicine")
  • Ajwain-hing (carom seeds-asafoetida) tea to keep the stomach clear
  • Turmeric milk at night
  • Beetroot-carrot-pomegranate juice
  • Desi chicken soup (AI specifically said, "Drink bone broth, your bones will become like iron")
  • Carrots, beetroot, radish, turnips, sweet potatoes, green leafy vegetables, amla (Indian gooseberry), oranges
  • Ginger, turmeric, black pepper, cinnamon
  • Desi ghee, jaggery, sesame seeds, dry fruits, peanuts

AI Shows the Red Flag: Run Away From These Foods

  • Ice cream, cold drinks, cold curd
  • Maida (refined flour) bread, pizza, burgers
  • Outside chole-bhature, pani-puri
  • Lemon water on an empty stomach in the morning
  • Salad at night
  • Excessive coffee
  • Healthy winter habits:Drink lukewarm water and soup little by little throughout the day. Pay attention to eating at regular times, light sun exposure, and daily walks.

AI's Final Message (Which is becoming a poster in every home)
In winter, the body needs warmth, ghee, and spices. Diet later, protect your immunity first.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

City News

Jaipur News

Jodhpur News

Alwar News

Sikar News

Kota News

Published on:

02 Dec 2025 03:52 pm

English News / Rajasthan / Jaipur / AI Dictates Winter Diet: What to Eat, What to Avoid, and How to Boost Immunity

Big News

View All

Jaipur

Rajasthan

Trending

Jaipur: Khateepura Station Road to be Widened to 200 Feet, Housing Board Unveils Plans

Jaipur

Jaipur: After dumper horror, SUV runs over vehicles, people left in panic

Jaipur-SUV-accident
Jaipur

Rajasthan Housing Board Approves New Projects, All Records to Go Digital

RHB
Jaipur

Jaipur to get two major projects, including an elevated road, in the new year costing ₹273 crore

Elevated-Road-2
Jaipur

Cold Wave Alert: Rajasthan on Alert from December 2-4, Minimum Temperatures to Drop to 4 Degrees in These Areas

Jaipur
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Women's World Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.