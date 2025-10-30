Army Recruitment Rally in Kota from Today to November 6: Know Recruitment Schedule by District

Army Recruitment (Image: Patrika)
Army Recruitment: The Army Recruitment Rally will be organised in Kota from Thursday morning. Candidates from Bundi, Beawar, and Dungarpur reported at Umaid Singh Stadium after 12 AM on Wednesday night. The running trials for candidates from these three districts will be held in the morning. The stadium was put on high alert by the Army on Wednesday for security reasons.
The Director of the Army Recruitment Office stated that an Army Recruitment Rally for candidates from various districts of the state will be held at Kota's Umaid Singh Stadium from October 30 to November 6. More than 6,000 candidates from 18 districts of the state will try their luck here. He informed that all preparations have been completed, but the Army Recruitment Rally for the Karauli district, scheduled for October 29, will now be held on November 5 due to the track being wet because of unseasonal rain. All candidates have been sent their admit cards via email. New admit cards have been sent to the candidates from Karauli district. Strict security arrangements have been made at the recruitment site. Additionally, arrangements have also been made for the candidates at the railway station and bus stand.
He explained that after the candidates report at night, their running trials will be held the next morning. Following the run, physical tests including height, chest measurement, and health check-ups will be conducted. Between one to one and a half thousand candidates will be tested each day. He added that the recruitment will be carried out under strict security. Surveillance will be maintained through CCTV cameras during this period.
He stated that complete transparency will be maintained in the Army recruitment. Many individuals deceive youths in the name of jobs, and several touts extort money from them. Therefore, youths should be wary of such people.
October 30: Bundi, Beawar, and Dungarpur.
October 31: Baran, Banswara, Bhilwara, Bundi, Chittorgarh, Dausa, Dungarpur, Pali, Jhalawar, Salumber, Pratapgarh, and Udaipur.
November 1: Kota, Rajsamand, Sawai Madhopur, Beawar, Karauli, Tonk.
November 2: Jhalawar and Bhilwara.
November 3: Pali, Dausa, Pratapgarh, and Salumber.
November 4: Baran, Tonk, Banswara, Chittorgarh.
November 5: Karauli.
November 6: Medical examination of candidates will be conducted.
