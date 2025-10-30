Army Recruitment Rally in Kota from Today to November 6: Know Recruitment Schedule by District

The Director of the Army Recruitment Office stated that an Army Recruitment Rally for candidates from various districts of the state will be held at Kota's Umaid Singh Stadium from October 30 to November 6. More than 6,000 candidates from 18 districts of the state will try their luck here. He informed that all preparations have been completed, but the Army Recruitment Rally for the Karauli district, scheduled for October 29, will now be held on November 5 due to the track being wet because of unseasonal rain. All candidates have been sent their admit cards via email. New admit cards have been sent to the candidates from Karauli district. Strict security arrangements have been made at the recruitment site. Additionally, arrangements have also been made for the candidates at the railway station and bus stand.