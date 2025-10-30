Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Women's World Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Kota

Army Recruitment Rally in Kota from Today to November 6: Know Recruitment Schedule by District

The Army Recruitment Rally in Kota will commence on Thursday morning. Candidates from Bundi, Beawar, and Dungarpur reported to Umaid Singh Stadium after 12 AM on Wednesday night. Find out which district of Rajasthan will have recruitment on which day.

2 min read
Google source verification

Kota

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 30, 2025

Army Recruitment in Kota from today till 6 November know on which day recruitment which district of Rajasthan

Army Recruitment (Image: Patrika)

Army Recruitment: The Army Recruitment Rally will be organised in Kota from Thursday morning. Candidates from Bundi, Beawar, and Dungarpur reported at Umaid Singh Stadium after 12 AM on Wednesday night. The running trials for candidates from these three districts will be held in the morning. The stadium was put on high alert by the Army on Wednesday for security reasons.

The Director of the Army Recruitment Office stated that an Army Recruitment Rally for candidates from various districts of the state will be held at Kota's Umaid Singh Stadium from October 30 to November 6. More than 6,000 candidates from 18 districts of the state will try their luck here. He informed that all preparations have been completed, but the Army Recruitment Rally for the Karauli district, scheduled for October 29, will now be held on November 5 due to the track being wet because of unseasonal rain. All candidates have been sent their admit cards via email. New admit cards have been sent to the candidates from Karauli district. Strict security arrangements have been made at the recruitment site. Additionally, arrangements have also been made for the candidates at the railway station and bus stand.

Process to be followed

He explained that after the candidates report at night, their running trials will be held the next morning. Following the run, physical tests including height, chest measurement, and health check-ups will be conducted. Between one to one and a half thousand candidates will be tested each day. He added that the recruitment will be carried out under strict security. Surveillance will be maintained through CCTV cameras during this period.

Complete transparency will be maintained

He stated that complete transparency will be maintained in the Army recruitment. Many individuals deceive youths in the name of jobs, and several touts extort money from them. Therefore, youths should be wary of such people.

Recruitment for specific districts on these dates

October 30: Bundi, Beawar, and Dungarpur.
October 31: Baran, Banswara, Bhilwara, Bundi, Chittorgarh, Dausa, Dungarpur, Pali, Jhalawar, Salumber, Pratapgarh, and Udaipur.
November 1: Kota, Rajsamand, Sawai Madhopur, Beawar, Karauli, Tonk.
November 2: Jhalawar and Bhilwara.
November 3: Pali, Dausa, Pratapgarh, and Salumber.
November 4: Baran, Tonk, Banswara, Chittorgarh.
November 5: Karauli.
November 6: Medical examination of candidates will be conducted.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

City News

Jaipur News

Jodhpur News

Alwar News

Sikar News

Kota News

Published on:

30 Oct 2025 11:21 am

English News / Rajasthan / Kota / Army Recruitment Rally in Kota from Today to November 6: Know Recruitment Schedule by District

Big News

View All

Kota

Rajasthan

Trending

Montha cyclone impact: IMD issues yellow alert for storm and rain for 180 minutes, here’s how Rajasthan’s weather will be for next 5 days

rain
Kota

Rajasthan weather alert: Next 180 hours critical, IMD warns of rain and stormy winds in 23 districts

Kota

NDA-NA Entrance Exam 2025 Results Declared: Vaibhav Kumar Tops Nation with 61.44%

Education News

Vehicles to run above, river below: 22km canal and 2.28km aqueduct to be ready at a cost of Rs 1800 crore

Kota

India's First Eight-Lane Tunnel in Rajasthan to Open Next Month; Delhi-bound Vehicles to Get Speed Boost

Special
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Women's World Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.