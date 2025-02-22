Brutal Act: Worker’s colleague pumps air into private part, causing swollen body and ruptured intestines

The victim underwent intestinal surgery in the evening. Police have gathered information about the incident from the worker. Nine months ago, a similar incident occurred in the RIICO area, where a contractor’s minor brother filled the private parts of a worker at a company operating on Road Number 14 with air from a compressor pump, resulting in the worker’s death during treatment at the hospital.

Police stated that Raghuveer Singh Manjhi, a worker from Bihar employed at the slipper factory in the RIICO area, filled the private parts of his co-worker, Sovik Singh (31), from West Bengal, with air using a pressure pipe, causing his intestines to rupture. Kaladeera police have registered a case against the accused and detained him.