Brutal Act: Worker’s colleague pumps air into private part, causing swollen body and ruptured intestines

Jaipur News: Police gathered information about the incident from the worker.

JaipurFeb 22, 2025 / 09:27 am

Patrika Desk

jaipur
Jaipur News: Kaladeera. A worker at a slipper factory located in the RIICO industrial area of the town filled the private parts of his colleague with air from a compressor pump as a joke on Friday, causing him to fall ill. Other workers subsequently admitted him to a private hospital in Choomu.
The victim underwent intestinal surgery in the evening. Police have gathered information about the incident from the worker. Nine months ago, a similar incident occurred in the RIICO area, where a contractor’s minor brother filled the private parts of a worker at a company operating on Road Number 14 with air from a compressor pump, resulting in the worker’s death during treatment at the hospital.
Police stated that Raghuveer Singh Manjhi, a worker from Bihar employed at the slipper factory in the RIICO area, filled the private parts of his co-worker, Sovik Singh (31), from West Bengal, with air using a pressure pipe, causing his intestines to rupture. Kaladeera police have registered a case against the accused and detained him.

