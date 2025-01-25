CBI Raids Across 7 States in Rs 350 Crore Scam

Luring Victims on Social Media The accused lured people into Ponzi schemes through various social media groups. Analysis of bank transactions and cryptocurrency wallets revealed that the money obtained from these schemes was being converted into cryptocurrency to conceal its source.

Items Recovered During Searches During the searches at 10 locations, the CBI recovered ₹34.20 lakh, seven mobile phones, one laptop, one tablet, three hard disks, 10 pen drives, memory cards, SIM cards, debit and ATM cards, email accounts, and several incriminating documents, including significant digital evidence. Approximately US$38,414 worth of assets were seized from the accused’s cryptocurrency wallets and digitally secured for investigation. The accused have multiple bank accounts and virtual digital asset wallets on cryptocurrency exchanges. Transactions exceeding ₹350 crore were conducted through these accounts and wallets over two years.