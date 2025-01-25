scriptCBI Raids Across 7 States in Rs 350 Crore Scam | Latest News | Patrika News
CBI Raids Across 7 States in Rs 350 Crore Scam

CBI Raid: The CBI seized Rs 34.20 lakh and US$ 38,414 during the operation. The accused defrauded victims of crores of rupees by luring them with online loans, online lottery schemes, UPI fraud, and internet banking scams.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted raids across seven states, including Rajasthan, in a case involving cyber fraud through luring victims into cryptocurrency transactions and digital currency Ponzi schemes.

The CBI searched 10 locations in Delhi, Jharkhand, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, and Rajasthan, targeting seven individuals. A search was also conducted in Chittorgarh (Rajasthan), while other actions took place in Delhi, Hazaribagh, Bathinda, Ratlam, Valsad, and Pudukkottai. A CBI press release stated that a case has been registered against seven accused operating a cybercrime module. The CBI seized ₹34.20 lakh and US$38,414 during the operation. The accused defrauded victims of crores by enticing them with online loans, online lucky draws, UPI fraud, and internet banking scams.

Luring Victims on Social Media

The accused lured people into Ponzi schemes through various social media groups. Analysis of bank transactions and cryptocurrency wallets revealed that the money obtained from these schemes was being converted into cryptocurrency to conceal its source.

Items Recovered During Searches

During the searches at 10 locations, the CBI recovered ₹34.20 lakh, seven mobile phones, one laptop, one tablet, three hard disks, 10 pen drives, memory cards, SIM cards, debit and ATM cards, email accounts, and several incriminating documents, including significant digital evidence. Approximately US$38,414 worth of assets were seized from the accused’s cryptocurrency wallets and digitally secured for investigation. The accused have multiple bank accounts and virtual digital asset wallets on cryptocurrency exchanges. Transactions exceeding ₹350 crore were conducted through these accounts and wallets over two years.

Transactions Through Wallets

The CBI investigation revealed that the accused possessed multiple bank accounts and virtual digital asset (VDA) wallets with cryptocurrency exchanges such as CoinDCX, WazirX, Zebpay, and BitBns. They used these for fraudulent transactions.

