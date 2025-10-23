Diwali Holidays: Schools to reopen on October 25th after extended break

Rajasthan Schools (Image: AI)
School Reopening:Jaipur. After a 12-day Diwali break, studies will resume in government schools in Rajasthan from October 25. This year, the Diwali holidays in schools were scheduled from October 13 to October 24.
The duration of this holiday was initially set from October 16 to October 27, but it was changed to October 13 to October 24 on the instructions of Education Minister Madan Dilawar. Sitaram Jat, Director of Secondary Education, provided this information. He stated that the change in holiday dates was made keeping in mind the interests of students and teachers.
Along with the reopening of schools, there has also been a change in the dates for the second test. This examination was previously scheduled to be held between October 13 and 15, but it will now be conducted from October 25 to October 28. The Director of Education said that this change was made to provide students with sufficient time and opportunity to prepare for the examination.
Children enjoyed their holidays during the break and spent time with their families during the festival. Now, all eyes are on the reopening of schools. Teachers have also completed their preparations and made arrangements to smoothly resume studies in classrooms.
The academic session will recommence in government schools in Rajasthan from Saturday, and normal academic activities and examinations will be conducted for the children.
